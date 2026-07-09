Pulse Space Wins $40 Million Space Force Contract for Laser-Based Space Power Technology

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Space , a provider of laser-based remote power and situational awareness systems for space, today announced a $40 million contract award from the United States Space Force for technology development, the largest award in the company's history.“This historic $40 million award is a defining moment for Pulse Space, and I am exceptionally proud of our team for making it happen," said Karl Stedman, CEO of Pulse Space. "We are honored to partner with the United States Space Force to mature our laser-based technologies and are proud to share this massive step forward with our investors and shareholders. Pulse’s technical development platform is helping pave the way toward that future.”The award is among the largest granted to a company at Pulse Space’s stage and reflects a broader shift in how the Pentagon is approaching space acquisition. The Space Force is increasingly relying on venture-backed companies and rapid acquisition pathways to accelerate emerging space capabilities, using mechanisms like STRATFI (Strategic Funding Increase) agreements and OTAs (Other Transaction Authority) to accelerate operational deployment. Pulse Space reflects the growing role venture-backed startups are playing in national security space programs.About Pulse SpacePulse Space is a Bellevue, Washington-based space technology company developing laser-based systems for remote power delivery, space situational awareness, and long-distance communications in low Earth orbit and beyond. For more information, visit pulsespace.com.

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