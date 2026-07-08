'Send Me': Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Welcomes New Commander

Norfolk, VA (July 8, 2026)— The Joint Enabling Capabilities Command (JECC) welcomed its newest leader during a change of command ceremony July 8, 2026, as Brigadier General Maura Hennigan assumed command from Major General Michael McWilliams.

The ceremony, presided over by General Randall Reed of United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the JECC, a unit renowned for providing short-notice, decisive joint capabilities to combatant commands worldwide.

The event featured an invocation by Rear Admiral Carey Cash, the Chief of Chaplains of the United States Navy, and brought together service members, civilians, and families to honor the traditions of the command. During his final remarks as the commanding general, MajGen McWilliams reflected on his tenure with profound gratitude, specifically thanking Gen Reed for his "unwavering leadership, clear direction, and steadfast protection," as well as his wife, Alison, for her foundational support on the home front.

Drawing inspiration from Admiral William McRaven’s book, Duty, Honor, Country & Life, McWilliams centered his parting address on the timeless question posed in Isaiah 6:8: "Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?" McWilliams noted that true heroes are ordinary people who make the conscious decision to step forward in times of crisis, a trait he sees daily within the ranks of the JECC.

"Our mission at the JECC is inherently built on that exact premise," McWilliams told the formation. "When crises emerge, when combatant commands need immediate, specialized joint capabilities, the call goes out. And every single day, the people standing in front of me are the ones who answer, 'Send me.'"

Reflecting on the professionalism of the multi-service team, McWilliams expressed that he is leaving the command having gained more than he gave.

"You have shown me what true joint excellence looks like in practice," he said. "I have been humbled by your sacrifices, your relentless commitment to the mission, and your dedication to one another. Leading you has been one of the great honors of my career."

As the guidon was passed, symbolizing the transfer of leadership, BGen Hennigan took the podium to address her new command. She acknowledged the high standard set by her predecessor and expressed her readiness to lead the JECC into its next chapter.

"It is a tremendous honor to assume command of this phenomenal organization," BGen Hennigan said. " Your [Major General McWilliams] vision laid the groundwork here, and your genuine care for the JECC is obvious. I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon what you’ve started. To the men and women of the JECC: I am fully committed to our mission and to you. I look forward to serving alongside you as we continue to answer the call for our joint force."

As the JECC moves forward under BGen Hennigan's leadership, the command remains postured to deploy skilled joint experts globally, ensuring that whenever the nation asks who will go, the JECC stands ready to answer.