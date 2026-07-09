Sourcetable Humiliates Microsoft Copilot and Google Sheets in New AI Benchmark

Sourcetable scored 24/24 on the independent Sourcetable Benchmark, outperforming Microsoft Copilot (19/24) and Google Sheets (17/24).

Independent Sourcetable Benchmark shows Sourcetable clearing every test while Copilot and Google Sheets choke on real-world data work.

We didn't build Sourcetable to be a slightly smarter autocomplete. We built it to actually do the job. Today's numbers just make that official.” — Andrew Grosser

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spreadsheet Wars Just Got a Body Count

There's a quiet massacre happening in the world of spreadsheets, and almost nobody's covering it. That changes today.

Sourcetable, the AI-powered spreadsheet platform gunning to make Excel look like a fax machine, just published the results of its self-administered but methodologically brutal "Sourcetable Benchmark" — a 24-test gauntlet built to answer one question nobody in Redmond or Mountain View wants asked out loud: when the AI actually has to do the work, who's faking it?

The scoreboard doesn't leave much room for spin. Sourcetable ran the table: 24 out of 24. Microsoft Copilot limped home with 19. Google Sheets trailed at 17. And the categories where the gap turned into a chasm are the ones that matter most — connectors and files, the tests that require an AI to actually reach outside its sandbox, touch a live database or a third-party service, pull a file off the internet, and bring something real back to the spreadsheet.

Copilot and Google Sheets both went 0-for-2 on connectors. Zero. Not "struggled." Zero. Sourcetable went 2-for-2. On files — parsing PDFs, DOCX, PNGs, and other formats a human actually deals with all day — Sourcetable doubled up the competition, 4-for-4 against 2-for-4 for both rivals.

The takeaway, according to the benchmark's authors, isn't subtle: the giants can autocomplete a formula and slap a passable chart together, but the moment the job requires internet access, live code execution, or genuinely fetching and reasoning over outside data, the wheels come off. Sourcetable's own summary is characteristically unsparing, noting that Copilot and Google Sheets "[do] not seem to have full access to the Internet or Code Execution" — and Google Sheets doesn't even have basic web search.

This isn't a marketing survey or a cherry-picked demo reel. The Sourcetable Benchmark was built on hard rules: every test ships with a real XLSX input, a real XLSX output, and exactly one correct answer — no wiggle room, no "it depends," no grading on a curve. An open evaluation script checks cell types, formulas, formatted values, colors, fonts, and formula results down to a tolerance of 0.001. It's the kind of rigor spreadsheet software has quietly avoided for thirty years, because everyone knew what a real test would show.

And notably: Sourcetable ran this benchmark in "Light" AI mode — its most conservative setting. The company says more powerful modes exist and weren't even in play. Translation: this was Sourcetable holding back, and it still lapped the field.

Under the hood, the gap makes sense once you see what Sourcetable's actually built. This isn't a chatbot bolted onto a grid. It's a genuine AI-native data platform — over 700 tools spanning a full Python and SQL execution environment, direct connectors to Postgres, MySQL, Salesforce, Stripe, and 100+ other services, and a financial data backbone pulling from 500+ APIs across Bloomberg-caliber sources like FRED, SEC filings, and 30-plus market data providers. It's the difference between a spreadsheet that talks about your data and one that can actually go get it, transform it, and hand back something with your name — not a disclaimer — on it.

For an industry that's spent two years bolting "AI" onto legacy software and calling it innovation, the Sourcetable Benchmark is an inconvenient data point: sometimes the incumbents really are just behind. Not "different philosophy." Not "optimized for different use cases." Behind — 17 and 19 out of 24, with a zero on connectors staring back at them.

Sourcetable says the full test suite, evaluation methodology, and raw results are public, and it's inviting Microsoft and Google to run it themselves, publish their own numbers, or explain why the categories that matter most in a connected, API-driven world are the ones where they came up empty.

The benchmark, the code, and the receipts are all available now at sourcetable.com.

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