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Route 207 northbound bridge in Caroline County now open

FREDERICKSBURG – The Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) northbound bridge over the Mattaponi River in Caroline County is now open following a major rehabilitation project to improve its condition.

Travelers can now use all four lanes on Route 207 to cross the Mattaponi River. During construction, traffic on Route 207 was reduced to a single lane in each direction, using the Route 207 southbound bridge while the northbound bridge was closed. 

The $11.7 million project replaced the concrete deck, bridge railing and bridge girders. Crews also made substructure repairs.

The temporary 45 mph work zone speed limit on Route 207 has been removed and the previous speed limit of 60 mph is now posted.

An average of 12,000 vehicles a day travel on Route 207. 

The project contractor was Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. 

The project was funded through Virginia's State of Good Repair program.

 

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Route 207 northbound bridge in Caroline County now open

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