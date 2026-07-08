Good Shepherd Roofing Donates $1,500 to Operation: Rally Point

Doug Ingram and Nate McGill present donation to Brandon Watts

Local Roofing Company Continues Investing 1% of Top-Line Revenue Back Into the Communities It Serves. Donates $1500 to help veterans in crisis.

Our team’s saying is, ’You Can Always Trust the Good Shepherd’. For us, that’s much more than a slogan - it’s a mission that we strive to fulfill through direct service to our community.” — Doug Ingram

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DACULA, GA — Good Shepherd Roofing is proud to announce a $1,500 donation to Operation Rally Point, a Georgia-based nonprofit organization dedicated to serving veterans and their families during times of crisis.

The contribution is part of Good Shepherd Roofing’s ongoing Community Impact Program, through which the company donates 1% of its top-line revenue each month to nonprofit organizations making a measurable difference throughout the communities it serves.

Founded by Army veteran Brandon Watts, Operation Rally Point exists to provide immediate support for veterans facing homelessness, financial hardship, mental health challenges, addiction, and other life-changing circumstances. The Monroe-based nonprofit connects veterans with emergency lodging, peer support, housing resources, benefits assistance, recovery services, and advocacy, ensuring those who have served our country never have to fight their battles alone.

“One of the things that makes Good Shepherd Roofing different is that we’re not just working in this community—we’re part of it,” said Doug Ingram, Founder of Good Shepherd Roofing.

“When a homeowner chooses Good Shepherd Roofing, they’re receiving quality workmanship and honest service, but they’re also helping support organizations that are changing lives right here in our own backyard.”

Operation Rally Point was selected because of its direct impact on veterans across Georgia and its commitment to meeting people where they are during some of life’s most difficult moments. Through practical assistance and personal relationships, the organization helps veterans navigate the often-complicated path toward stability, recovery, and hope.

Good Shepherd Roofing’s Community Impact Program is built around more than writing a check. Each month, the company identifies a local nonprofit organization making a measurable difference in the community, shares its mission through the Good Shepherd Roofing Community Impact Podcast, and presents a financial contribution to help further that organization’s work. By combining storytelling with charitable giving, the program not only provides immediate financial support but also raises awareness for organizations creating lasting impact throughout North Georgia.

As part of this month’s Community Impact initiative, Operation Rally Point Founder Brandon Watts joined the podcast to share both the organization’s mission and his own remarkable journey—from serving during the invasion of Iraq to returning home and facing the invisible wounds of war. Brandon speaks candidly about the personal battles many veterans experience after military service, the destructive path he found himself on, the hope he discovered through faith and family, and how those experiences ultimately led him to found Operation Rally Point.

Following the conversation, Good Shepherd Roofing presented the organization with a $1,500 Community Impact donation to support its ongoing mission of serving veterans and their families during times of crisis and transition.

“Our team’s saying is, ’You Can Always Trust the Good Shepherd’. For us, that’s much more than a slogan - it’s a mission that we strive to fulfill through direct service to our community.” Ingram said. "Customers have many choices when selecting a roofing contractor, and we believe they deserve honesty, fair pricing, and exceptional workmanship. But we also believe that every roof we install should create a positive impact beyond the project itself. Through our Community Impact program, our customers become part of something much bigger than a roofing project—they become part of strengthening the communities we all call home."

Listen to the Podcast to hear Brandon Watts’ inspiring story and learn more about the mission of Operation: Rally Point.



Watch on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/aMXUBlrtx0c?si=uL6ADls4EeUkRnb7



Listen on Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-good-shepherd-podcast/id1885375879



Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0OccHfdpVow5S8Cyk5y87U?si=4ffc4a4c9b754eb9



Residents interested in supporting Operation Rally Point or learning more about its programs can visit oprallypoint.org.

The War After the War: Brandon Watts on PTSD, Recovery & Operation Rally Point is on the podcast!

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