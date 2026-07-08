SolStitch® Now Available on Nordstrom.com

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Premium men's sandal brand built on natural materials, authentic craftsmanship, and design makes its national retail debut

Our sandals are designed for men who want something genuinely different and we're proud to bring SolStitch to Nordstrom's customers as our first national department store partnership” — Stephen Harriman

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolStitch® , the emerging premium men's sandal brand, today announced that its collection is now available on Nordstrom.com . The launch marks SolStitch 's first national department store partnership — a meaningful milestone as the brand brings its distinctly natural approach to warm-weather footwear to a nationwide audience.In a category dominated by synthetic materials and mass-market construction, SolStitch takes a different path. Designed for consumers who value effortless style without compromising comfort, Solstitch sandals combine premium natural materials, refined design, and everyday versatility. By sourcing premium natural plant-based fibers and components, the brand delivers a level of breathability and performance that offers a true alternative in the market."Our sandals are designed for men who want something genuinely different and we're proud to bring SolStitch to Nordstrom's customers as our first national department store partnership," said Stephen Harriman, Founder and CEO of SolStitch. "Nordstrom has earned a reputation for offering thoughtfully curated brands and exceptional customer service. Our partnership with Nordstrom.com is an important step in our mission to deliver stylish, comfortable sandals to customers who appreciate quality and a unique, more natural approach to craftsmanship and design"Customers can shop the SolStitch collection now by visiting Nordstrom.com and searching for SolStitch.About SolStitchSolStitch is a premium men's sandal brand founded in Miami Beach, Florida, and inspired by the textures and rhythms of coastal living. Built around natural plant-based materials chosen for their exceptional comfort, breathability, and refined aesthetic, SolStitch is footwear designed for men who value true craftsmanship and effortless style.

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