Lifetime Moving & Storage Launches Redesigned Website for Arizona Movers

Phoenix-based family-owned mover launches new site featuring expanded services, Staging by Lifetime division, and streamlined free quote experience.

The new site finally reflects what we have built. Honest, professional, and focused on making a genuinely stressful process easier for the people we serve.” — Lauren

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifetime Moving & Storage, a family-owned, family-operated full-service moving and storage company based in Phoenix, Arizona, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at lifetimemoving.com . The new site reflects the company's significant growth beyond traditional moving services and provides a clearer, more accessible experience for homeowners, real estate professionals, interior designers, and businesses across the Arizona market.The launch marks a meaningful milestone for the company, which has expanded its service offerings considerably in recent years. The new website gives those services the visibility and presentation they deserve, with dedicated pages for each specialty area and a streamlined quote process that puts the customer's most immediate need front and center.The redesigned site introduces dedicated service pages for senior moving, corporate relocation, white glove delivery and assembly, professional packing and unpacking, renovation moving and storage, hotel FF&E logistics, and designer receiving and inspection services. Each page is built to help customers and trade professionals understand exactly what Lifetime offers and how the service works in practice.A central feature of the new site is the formal introduction of Staging by Lifetime, the company's dedicated home staging division. Two dedicated pages covering vacant and occupied home staging present the division's full-service model, which includes design direction, warehouse-controlled inventory, in-house transportation, and professional installation managed end to end. The staging division is operationally backed by Lifetime's existing moving and storage infrastructure, giving real estate professionals a single accountable partner for listings that require staging support.As an authorized Interstate Agent for Bekins Van Lines, Lifetime Moving & Storage handles long-distance and interstate relocations through a nationally recognized network. The new site presents this capability clearly alongside the company's local and specialty service offerings.Lifetime Moving & Storage is licensed, insured, and holds U.S. DOT No. 2256609 and MC 770031. The company serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, and communities throughout the greater Arizona metro area.About Lifetime Moving & StorageLifetime Moving & Storage is a family-owned, family-operated full-service moving and storage company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded by Lauren and Shawn, the company provides local, long-distance, commercial, international, and senior moving services, professional packing, climate-controlled storage, white-glove delivery, and home staging through its Staging by Lifetime division. As an authorized Interstate Agent for Bekins Van Lines, Lifetime serves clients throughout Arizona and nationwide. For more information or to request a free estimate, visit lifetimemoving.com

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