Just-In Time Moving Expands Sunrise Start Times for Phoenix Summer Moves

Phoenix moving company adds pre-dawn crew slots and standard summer heat protocols so loading finishes before afternoon temperatures peak.

You can plan around traffic and you can plan around elevator schedules. You cannot plan around 114 degrees at two in the afternoon, so we moved the work to sunrise.” — Justin Hart

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix summers change the arithmetic of moving day. When afternoon highs hold above 110 degrees for weeks at a stretch, a job that takes five hours in October becomes a heat exposure problem for anyone carrying boxes across a driveway at three in the afternoon. Just-In Time Moving and Storage has expanded early morning crew availability for the remainder of the 2026 summer season. The Phoenix moving company has added sunrise start slots across its residential schedule, with crews arriving as early as 5:30 a.m. so the heaviest lifting is finished before midday temperatures peak.The company, family-owned and working in the Valley since 2005, built the change around a pattern in its own job records. Moves that begin at first light finish earlier, damage fewer items, and end with crews in better condition than moves that start mid-morning.Alongside the schedule change, the company has standardized the heat protocols its crews follow from June through September:Coolers of water and electrolyte drinks stocked on every truck before dispatchScheduled rest cycles in shade or air conditioning during long loadsLoading sequenced so furniture and appliances go on the truck first, while temperatures are lowestCrew leads checking on each team member at fixed intervals through the jobRoute planning that keeps trucks off congested surface streets during peak afternoon heatThe company also advises Phoenix area homeowners to prepare their own side of the move for summer conditions. That means keeping air conditioning running in both the origin and destination homes for the full duration of the job, carrying heat-sensitive items such as candles, electronics, medications, and vinyl records in a personal vehicle rather than the truck, and arranging for pets and small children to stay somewhere cool and away from propped open doors.Households that need to stage a move across two dates can use the company's vault storage, which keeps furniture and boxes out of extended garage or driveway exposure between closing dates.Just-In Time Moving and Storage serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, and surrounding communities with local, long distance, international, residential, and commercial moving, along with packing, crating, and storage. The company runs a fleet of more than 20 trucks with a staff of more than 70, holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and is certified by the International Association of Movers. It is licensed under U.S. DOT No. 1759501 and Moving Co. No. 823394.

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