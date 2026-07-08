Veteran Engineer Demystifies the Invention Journey in Groundbreaking New Guide

Transform your brilliant ideas into profitable products with this ultimate guide to market success! available now from Spines

“The Inventor’s Playbook” offers a practical, step-by-step roadmap to transform everyday frustrations into profitable market successes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, brilliant ideas die in notebooks because creators lack the roadmap to execute them. In The Inventor’s Playbook: Turning Ideas Into Market Success, veteran aerospace engineer and product developer Ben L.C. Greenberg solves this problem. Published by Spines, this transformative guide empowers aspiring inventors to navigate the complex journey from a fleeting spark of inspiration to a scalable, market-ready business without falling prey to common pitfalls.For decades, the invention process has been shrouded in mystery and gatekeeping, often deterring brilliant minds from pursuing their concepts. Greenberg, who has helped bring over 200 product designs to life across various highly regulated industries, pulls back the curtain on what it truly takes to succeed. Drawing on extensive experience ranging from NASA lunar missions to cutting-edge consumer products, Greenberg reveals that commercial success relies less on pure genius and more on relentless, strategic execution.Rather than presenting a dry technical manual, Greenberg uses the relatable, hypothetical journey of "Sam"—an everyday creator trying to engineer a better, replaceable coffee mug handle—to illustrate the emotional and financial hurdles of inventing. This narrative device breaks down intimidating concepts into accessible, actionable steps. Readers learn how to rigorously evaluate an idea's true market viability before investing heavily, how to effectively utilize intellectual property protections like patents, and how to transition seamlessly from a crude cardboard mockup to a fully manufactured, scalable product. The book's core philosophy underscores that the competitive marketplace does not reward ideas alone; it rewards well-executed solutions that resolve real, frequent consumer problems.The Highlights:• The Complete Inventor's Roadmap: A step-by-step guide covering every stage of product development—from idea generation and validation to prototyping, manufacturing, launch, and scaling.• The Power of Validation: Learn why skipping market research is the costliest mistake inventors make and how to test demand before investing significant time or money.• Engineering Meets Business: Discover how Design for Manufacturing (DFM), prototyping, quality control, and supply chain planning turn great ideas into profitable products.• Funding & Commercialization: Explore practical strategies for bootstrapping, crowdfunding, licensing, investors, and choosing the right path for your invention.• Protecting Your Innovation: Understand patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and intellectual property strategies to safeguard your ideas.• Built on Real-World Experience: Written by an engineer who has helped develop more than 200 products, the book shares practical lessons, common pitfalls, and proven frameworks used by successful inventors.Greenberg's motivation stems from witnessing firsthand how a lack of guidance can derail incredible innovations."The world is full of unmet needs hiding in plain sight, but the difference between a daydream and a breakthrough is execution," says Greenberg. "I wrote this book to give creators the honest, practical roadmap I wish every innovator had from day one, proving that invention doesn't require a billion-dollar lab—it requires curiosity, resilience, and the right strategy." The Inventor's Playbook: Turning Ideas Into Market Success is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.Ben L.C. Greenberg is the founder of Inventions Unlimited, LLC, and a veteran engineer, inventor, and product-development leader. With a career spanning aerospace, consumer goods, and medical engineering, his work includes contributions to a major NASA program supporting the next generation of lunar missions. A former professor at the University of South Carolina and a former Director of Engineering for a leading pharmaceutical company, Greenberg has helped bring over 200 product designs to market.Book Details• Title: The Inventor's Playbook: Turning Ideas Into Market Success• Author: Ben L.C. Greenberg• Publisher: Spines• ISBN: 979-8-90223-467-8• Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide. Published with Spines , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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