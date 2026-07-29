Groundbreaking Book Calls for Complete African Economic Sovereignty Sub

A probing historical inquiry into Europe's quest for independence

Dr. Henry I. Balogun, the Author, Challenges Conventional History Regarding the Truth Behind Colonization and its impact on Africa.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This new and deeply revealing book, published by Spines , features the insightful literary work of author, psychotherapist, and visionary healthcare leader Dr. Henry I. Balogun, entitled " Will Europe Ever be Independent? " This compelling and unapologetically candid challenge to long-held global narratives examines the profound and often overlooked shift from African civilization to a European-modified version, while delivering a highly critical analysis of European brutal colonization.Drawing on an extensive array of historical documents, cultural analyses, and theological perspectives, Dr. Balogun embarks on a passionate mission to reshape the global understanding of history. "Will Europe Ever be Independent?" argues that foundational elements of modern society-including advanced educational structures, early democratic frameworks, and complex theological concepts-originated in Africa long before European global expansion. The author systematically breaks down the conventional notion of Europe as the sole architect of modern civilization.The book critically explores the historical motivations and theological justifications behind colonization, specifically pointing to fifteenth-century papal decrees, such as the 1493 Inter Caetera, as devastating catalysts for systemic global exploitation and the blind permission of colonization. Dr. Balogun frames European expansion not as a noble, civilizing mission, but as a deliberate extraction of Africa's vast natural, mineral, and intellectual wealth. By meticulously tracing the origins of the first institutions of higher education like the University of Al-Quarawiyyin in Morocco and the Gadaa system of governance in East Africa, the author asserts that the African continent was the true cradle of both advanced civilization and early democratic thought.Furthermore, the narrative delves deeply into the psychological and systemic divides that were historically engineered by colonial powers. Dr. Balogun examines how colonial forces sought to subjugate African populations, erase local languages and cultures, and appropriate the continent's technological and architectural achievements, leaving behind a legacy of economic dependency that Africa is only now beginning to forcefully dismantle.- Historical Re-evaluation: Explores the undeniable African origins of modern democratic systems, early formal education, and advanced ancient metallurgy.- Theological Critique: Deeply analyzes historical papal bulls and religious maneuverings, exploring their lasting, destructive impact on global racial and economic divides.- Psychological Analysis: Investigates the deliberate use of psychological warfare and historical erasure to maintain colonial dominance over African achievements.- Cultural Reclamation: Serves as a bold, unapologetic call for African economic sovereignty, self-reliance, and continent-wide unity in the modern era."The time has come to let the world know the truth that was in plain sight but intentionally ignored," says Dr. Balogun. "My goal is not to foster hatred, but to bring long-hidden historical truths to the forefront. Africa must be recognized not just as a perpetual source of natural resources, but as the indestructible foundation of human civilization, fully capable of reclaiming its intellectual, cultural, and economic sovereignty without outside interference.""Will Europe Ever be Independent?" is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.Dr. Henry I. Balogun is a distinguished author, psychotherapist, and visionary healthcare leader. He holds a Ph.D. from Brighton University and a Postdoctoral Certificate from Harvard Medical School. As the Founder and CEO of Land Medical, Inc. and PrimeHangout.com, Dr. Balogun blends his extensive background in behavioral health with a passion for social connectivity and historical truth. He is also the author of several previous titles, including "Enemy of the Human Race" and "Candid Talk."Book DetailsTitle: Will Europe Ever be Independent? Blunt, Brutal, and Unapologetically Candid Revelation of Wickedness and Atrocity Wrought in Africa to Keep Europe in a State of False SupremacyAuthor: Dr. Henry I. BalogunPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8904197155Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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