Registration open for upcoming Michigan Sustainability Conference
Registration is now open for the 2026 Michigan Sustainability Conference (MISCON), which takes place September 9-10, at the Lansing Center.
Join the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for Michigan’s one-of-a-kind event designed for sustainability professionals in business and government, environmental staff, EHS (environmental, health, and safety) staff, and community leaders.
Event Highlights
- Peer-to-Peer Learning: Breakout and plenary sessions that provide practical tactics and real-world case studies
- Networking: Opportunities to connect with other sustainability change agents, local officials, and potential business partners
- Exhibitor Expo: Access to vendors, consultants, and solutions tailored to your sustainability journey
The conference will provide up to seven continuing education hours (CEH)/Professional Development Hours (PDH).
Join sustainability leaders from across Michigan and come away with new collaborators, proven strategies, and the inspiration you need to keep driving meaningful progress in this fast‑moving era.
Registration fee: $150
Registration Deadline: August 26, 2026
PROGRAM QUESTIONS:
Jeff Spencer: SpencerJ3@Michigan.gov
REGISTRATION QUESTIONS:
Alana Berthold: BertholdA@Michigan.gov
Lodging information
The conference hotel, the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton – Lansing, at 111 North Grand Avenue, is located right across from the Lansing Center. The room rate is $98 USD/night + applicable taxes, and the last day to book is August 9, 2026. Check out the conference lodging page to make your reservation.
Individuals needing language assistance or accommodations for effective participation at this event should contact Joel Roseberry at 517-599-9494 by August 26 to request language, mobility, visual, hearing, translation, and/or other assistance.
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