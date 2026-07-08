Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,107 in the last 365 days.

Registration open for upcoming Michigan Sustainability Conference

Registration is now open for the 2026 Michigan Sustainability Conference (MISCON), which takes place September 9-10, at the Lansing Center.

Join the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for Michigan’s one-of-a-kind event designed for sustainability professionals in business and government, environmental staff, EHS (environmental, health, and safety) staff, and community leaders.

Event Highlights

  • Peer-to-Peer Learning: Breakout and plenary sessions that provide practical tactics and real-world case studies
  • Networking: Opportunities to connect with other sustainability change agents, local officials, and potential business partners
  • Exhibitor Expo: Access to vendors, consultants, and solutions tailored to your sustainability journey

The conference will provide up to seven continuing education hours (CEH)/Professional Development Hours (PDH).

Join sustainability leaders from across Michigan and come away with new collaborators, proven strategies, and the inspiration you need to keep driving meaningful progress in this fast‑moving era.

Register today

Registration fee: $150

Registration Deadline: August 26, 2026

PROGRAM QUESTIONS:
 Jeff Spencer: SpencerJ3@Michigan.gov

REGISTRATION QUESTIONS:
 Alana Berthold: BertholdA@Michigan.gov

Lodging information

The conference hotel, the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton – Lansing, at 111 North Grand Avenue, is located right across from the Lansing Center. The room rate is $98 USD/night + applicable taxes, and the last day to book is August 9, 2026. Check out the conference lodging page to make your reservation.

Individuals needing language assistance or accommodations for effective participation at this event should contact Joel Roseberry at 517-599-9494 by August 26 to request language, mobility, visual, hearing, translation, and/or other assistance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Registration open for upcoming Michigan Sustainability Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.