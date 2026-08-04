Application due date near: NextCycle Michigan seeks solutions for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling

Innovators invited to apply by Aug. 7 to join specialized accelerator offering free operational and technical support

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is generating millions of batteries that need a second life, and NextCycle Michigan is looking for the innovators who have solutions.

The application period is open for NextCycle Michigan's special accelerator track focused on EV battery reuse and recycling solutions. The program will provide free customized coaching to advance solutions that grow domestic supply chains for recovered critical minerals and safe end-of-life management of batteries from electric vehicles.

NextCycle Michigan, an initiative of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), is an accelerator that provides operational and technical support to advance projects and businesses that divert material from landfills and expand Michigan’s circular economy. The program is funded through EGLE and does not require any fees or equity share to participate. Since its start in 2020, NextCycle Michigan has supported 21 cohorts and 171 teams.

This accelerator track targets recovery and circular solutions for large-format traction batteries – rechargeable batteries weighing more than 25 pounds or with a rating exceeding 2,000 watt-hours that power EV propulsion systems. Solutions may address batteries from multiple sources, but for this track they must address at least one type of eligible large-format battery (i.e., those used in passenger vehicles, buses, fleet vehicles, forklifts, etc.).

“Michigan’s deep history in the automotive industry coupled with a focus on strengthening the state’s circular economy creates a prime opportunity for an accelerator focused on EV battery reuse and recycling,” said Julie Staveland, Assistant Director of EGLE’s Materials Management Division. “Our goal is to support innovative ideas and advance them to shovel-ready ventures that keep valuable materials in circulation and out of the landfill.”

Project examples include repurposing EV batteries to power portable energy stations, dismantling batteries to recover critical minerals, and other innovative processes that collect, discharge, reuse, recover, or recycle end-of-life batteries and components.

Solutions targeting only small-format batteries or consumer batteries are not eligible for this track. A future NextCycle accelerator track will focus on consumer battery recovery, reuse, and recycling.

Who is eligible?

Eligible entities range from for-profit businesses including early-stage startups and established companies to universities, research groups, tribal entities, nonprofit organizations, and public-sector agencies with solutions addressing target gaps and materials. Given the technical and regulatory complexity of EV batteries, teams without direct battery handling capability are encouraged to partner with a licensed processor, transporter, or original equipment manufacturer. A team can consist of an individual, single company, organization, or governmental entity and may include any number of cross-sector entities.

About the accelerator

Selected teams will receive six months of customized coaching focused on refining business plans, making supply chain connections, strategizing marketing efforts, identifying funding opportunities and more. The cohort will kick off with an in-person two-day academy in October 2026, followed by several months of virtual coaching, and culminate with an in-person showcase in April 2027, where teams will pitch their solutions to a live audience and judging panel.

Prospective applicants can view a recorded online informational meeting covering supported project types, eligibility, the application portal, selection criteria, and more.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. Learn more about NextCycle Michigan and the EV battery track.