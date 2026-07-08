Vacancy in Judgeship No. 5, North Central Judicial District

An order regarding the vacancy in North Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 5, with chambers in Minot, is posted on the public portal here: https://portal.ctrack.ndcourts.gov/portal/court/68f021c4-6a44-4735-9a76-5360b2e8af13/case/eedfa480-5990-4859-8d12-2e521a309b8d

This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.