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Court Reminds Citizens to Be Aware of Jury Scams

North Dakota Courts reminds citizens to remain vigilant and aware of scams targeting potential jurors. Scammers often call or text individuals alleging they failed to appear for jury service. Some scammers impersonate law enforcement agencies and threaten arrest if court fines are not paid for the alleged failure to appear. Scammers can be aggressive and demanding. 

State courts, federal courts, and law enforcement agencies will never call and threaten an individual or demand immediate payment—either over the telephone or money wire service—for fines or for not responding to a jury summons.

Be aware of any caller demanding immediate payment of alleged court fines or threatening arrest. To check on such claims, hang up and contact the Clerk of Court’s office in your area.

If you receive a call or text demanding payment of a fine for missing jury service:

  • Do not give out credit card information or make a payment.
  • Do not share any personal information, such as your social security number.
  • Report the call to your local law enforcement agency.

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Court Reminds Citizens to Be Aware of Jury Scams

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