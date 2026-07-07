Residents Invited to Become NWS Skywarn Storm Spotters

Monroe County Emergency Management invites residents to participate in a free SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon branch. National Weather Service Key West’s Jon Rizzo will be teaching the certification class.

The program will provide participants with the knowledge needed to recognize and report potentially severe weather. Trained storm spotters can play an important role in public safety by providing timely, real-world observations during severe weather events.

Topics will include:

Basics of thunderstorm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information needed when making a report

How to report severe weather information

Basic severe weather safety

RSVP by Friday, Aug. 14, to Holly Winhoven at 305-797-1154 or Winhoven-Holly@monroecounty-fl.gov.