Residents Invited to Become NWS Skywarn Storm Spotters
Monroe County Emergency Management invites residents to participate in a free SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon branch. National Weather Service Key West’s Jon Rizzo will be teaching the certification class.
The program will provide participants with the knowledge needed to recognize and report potentially severe weather. Trained storm spotters can play an important role in public safety by providing timely, real-world observations during severe weather events.
Topics will include:
- Basics of thunderstorm development
- Fundamentals of storm structure
- Identifying potential severe weather features
- Information needed when making a report
- How to report severe weather information
- Basic severe weather safety
RSVP by Friday, Aug. 14, to Holly Winhoven at 305-797-1154 or Winhoven-Holly@monroecounty-fl.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.