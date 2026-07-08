Edenred Payment Solutions unveils Web Push Provisioning to simplify Virtual Card Adoption

Our new Web Push Provisioning feature represents a major step forward in delivering frictionless, secure payment experiences” — Rehana Mitha, Managing Director of Edenred Payment Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed to optimise the digital payment journey, the capability helps organisations deliver virtual cards directly to digital wallets without requiring app downloads.Edenred Payment Solutions, a leading payment services provider and regulated Electronic Money Institution (EMI), today announced the launch of Web Push Provisioning (WPP), enabling organisations to deliver virtual payment cards directly to customers' digital wallets via web, SMS or email. By removing the need for users to download an app before adding a card to their digital wallet, the new capability reducesfriction in the activation process and helps organisations increase adoption of virtual card programmes.Virtual card payments are expected to grow 235% by 2029, to exceed $17.4 trillion in value 1. Despite this growth, friction in the card activation process remains a challenge. Many virtual card programmes still require recipients to download a dedicated application or manually add carddetails to a digital wallet, creating unnecessary steps that can hinder adoption and stifle growth in the sector.Edenred Payment Solutions' WPP removes these barriers by enabling virtual cards to be delivered directly to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet via SMS or email, without requiring users to download a dedicated mobile application or manually enter card details. The capability has been developed for industries such as insurance, assistance, and corporate expense management, where rapid access to funds and a seamless user experience are critical. The solution is already being deployed by leading assistance providers handling thousands of claims pay-outs per month.“Our new Web Push Provisioning feature represents a major step forward in delivering frictionless, secure payment experiences”, said Rehana Mitha, Managing Director of Edenred Payment Solutions. “By simplifying virtual card activation, we empower enterprises, from insurers to corporates, to unlock the full value of digital payments at scale while improving security and operational efficiency. If a traveller is stranded in an airport because of a delayed flight, the last thing they want is to download an app, create an account and wait for funds to arrive. They need immediate access to the payout. Web Push Provisioning removes that friction by enabling virtual cards to be delivered directly into a digital wallet in just a few taps.”“At Edenred Payment Solutions, we continually invest in innovations that improve both the user experience and operational outcomes for our customers,” said Rich Logan, Product Director at Edenred Payment Solutions. “Web Push Provisioning is a perfect example, removing complexity and enabling organisations to scale virtual card programs confidently and securely, without a mobile app.”The design of WPP addresses key barriers to virtual card adoption:- App-Free Wallet Provisioning: Users receive their virtual card directly into their Apple/Google wallets via web, email or SMS with no downloads required.- Simplified User Experience: Eliminating the need to manually enter card numbers and security codes reduces errors and enables faster card activation.- Tokenised Security: Certified by Mastercard, Visa, Apple and Google Wallets, sensitive card information is replaced with device-specific tokens to ensure secure compliance, helping to enhance security while maintaining a seamless user experience.- Faster Implementation: Lightweight web service APIs enable organisations to rapidly deploy WPP capabilities, overcoming lengthy development related to building and maintaining dedicated mobile applications.Edenred Payment Solutions developed WPP to help insurance and assistance providers issue virtual cards, for emergency expenses, such as lost luggage, delayed travel or urgent out-of-network auto repairs. Policyholders gain immediate access to funds when they need them the most, helping to reduce out-of-pocket costs and reimbursement delays.With WPP, finance teams can instantly distribute controlled virtual credit cards to contractors, mobile workers, or corporate travellers. Each card is preconfigured with spending limits and merchant restrictions, removing the need for employees to use personal cards. Additionally, finance departments gain real-time visibility into all expenditures.Using over 20 years of payment experience and technology investments, Edenred Payment Solutions uses its own in-house card issuing and processing systems to power WPP, which is currently available in the UK and Europe.About Edenred Payment Solutions: Edenred Payment Solutions is a leading fintech payment provider and regulated Electronic Money Institution (EMI) operating across the UK and Europe. Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) in Europe, the company leverages over 20 years of technical expertise to enable businesses to design, launch, and manage scalable payment programmes. As a principal member of Mastercardand Visa, Edenred Payment Solutions delivers flexible, API-driven infrastructure across digital banking, embedded finance, card issuing, and B2B transaction processing. By removing technical and regulatory complexities, it helps leading brands—such as Tide, Sainsbury's, Thinkmoney and Oney—create unique, compliant financial experiences for their end-users. For more information, visit eps.edenred.com.Edenred is the global leader in Benefits & Engagement and Mobility.With more than 1 million client companies across 44 countries, Edenred's platform gives more than 60 million users access to the services and products of more than 2 million partner merchants.Edenred offers digital solutions dedicated to employees (meal vouchers, commuting, gift cards, wellness, rewards, and preferential offers), fleet managers (multi-energy solutions including EV charging, maintenance services, tolls, and parking), and corporate payments (virtual cards).Guided by the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance employees' well-being and purchasing power and simplify the lives of professional drivers. They promote access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products, and more sustainable mobility. Finally, they improve the attractiveness and efficiency of businesses while vitalizing the employment market and local economies.Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day. In 2025, thanks to its unique technology platform, the Group generated a business volume of €49 billion, mainly through mobile applications, online platforms, and cards.Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good, DJBIC Europe Index and DJBIC World index.

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