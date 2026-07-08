El Paso Sector warns rideshare drivers of human smuggling risks

EL PASO, Texas – The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is warning rideshare drivers about the severe legal and physical dangers of being manipulated by transnational criminal organizations.

Criminal smugglers utilize legitimate mobile apps to insulate themselves from law enforcement. They frequently use third-party accounts to arrange pickups in secluded desert locations, remote highway shoulders near the border wall, or commercial staging lots.

The U.S. Border Patrol is urging rideshare drivers to look out for indicators of smuggling, including passengers wearing heavily soiled clothing, groups attempting to exceed vehicle occupant limits, third-party bookings where the account holder is absent, or passengers who appear visually stressed and unaware of their current location.

Drivers who accept these suspicious fares are at risk of being detained and investigated at highway checkpoints. Under federal law, individuals found to be participating in these networks may face felony charges for alien smuggling and harboring.

“Cartel criminal smugglers recklessly endanger the lives of rideshare drivers and passengers alike, treating legitimate drivers as disposable tools for their smuggling operations,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jesse D. Munoz. “When these trips are intercepted, drivers face immediate detention and asset forfeiture while federal agents investigate their level of involvement in the smuggling network.”

The U.S. Border Patrol advises drivers who encounter suspicious pickup requests to prioritize their safety by immediately canceling the ride and relocating to a secure area. Drivers are encouraged to use in-app security functions to document their routes, and report concerns to the platform.

Suspicious activity or suspected human smuggling should be reported immediately to official law enforcement hotlines. For emergencies, always dial 9-1-1. Citizens and drivers are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.