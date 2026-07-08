Legends After Dark 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Join us for the 2nd Annual Legends After Dark 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in downtown Helper! Gather your team and compete under the lights in this exciting community event open to players from 3rd grade through adult.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Check-In: Begins at 5:00 PM

Begins at 5:00 PM Location: North Main Street, Helper, Utah

North Main Street, Helper, Utah Entry Fee: $25 per player (pre-registration)

$25 per player (pre-registration) Divisions: 3rd grade and up

3rd grade and up Registration: Online at StrideEvents.com (search “Legends After Dark” )

Online at (search ) Perk: All registered players receive an event T-shirt.

Whether you’re playing to win or just for fun, come enjoy an evening of basketball, community, and summer fun in the heart of Helper. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the teams throughout the tournament. Register early to secure your spot!