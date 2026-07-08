Legends After Dark 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Legends After Dark 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Join us for the 2nd Annual Legends After Dark 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in downtown Helper! Gather your team and compete under the lights in this exciting community event open to players from 3rd grade through adult.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, July 31, 2026
- Check-In: Begins at 5:00 PM
- Location: North Main Street, Helper, Utah
- Entry Fee: $25 per player (pre-registration)
- Divisions: 3rd grade and up
- Registration: Online at StrideEvents.com (search “Legends After Dark”)
- Perk: All registered players receive an event T-shirt.
Whether you’re playing to win or just for fun, come enjoy an evening of basketball, community, and summer fun in the heart of Helper. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the teams throughout the tournament. Register early to secure your spot!
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