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Product Liability Teams Optimize Jury Selection Using Advanced Mirror Jury Tools

ExposeIQ JuryFit

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Helps Attorneys Better Align Jury Selection with Case Theory in Complex Defect and Warning Cases

In product liability cases, jurors often interpret technical evidence through the lens of their own experiences as consumers and their views on corporate accountability.”
— Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product liability litigation often requires jurors to evaluate technical evidence regarding product design, manufacturing processes, and the adequacy of warnings. These cases frequently activate strong pre-existing attitudes about corporate responsibility, consumer safety, and the balance between innovation and risk. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to assist trial teams in approaching jury selection with greater structure in these technically and emotionally complex matters.

ExposeIQ JuryFit assists attorneys by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to allegations involving product defects or failure to warn. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant to the specific facts of the case.

From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, causation theories, and damages themes against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.

“In product liability cases, jurors often interpret technical evidence through the lens of their own experiences as consumers and their views on corporate accountability,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”

The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.

About ExposeIQ
ExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

Joseph Terp
ExposeIQ LLC
+ +1 901-445-0777
jterp@exposeiq.com
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Product Liability Teams Optimize Jury Selection Using Advanced Mirror Jury Tools

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