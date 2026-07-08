Learn About The Strategic Blind Spots Most Trial Teams Face, And Why It Matters More Than Ever

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Many Attorneys Lose the Ability to Test Strategy After the Jury Is Seated. New Approaches Are Emerging to Address This Gap.

Attorneys can now examine the interaction between case theory and juror characteristics with greater clarity, while maintaining human oversight at every stage of the process.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once the jury has been empaneled, most trial teams face a significant limitation: they have very little structured ability to test how their arguments, themes, or witness presentations are likely to be received by the specific individuals who will decide the case. This period between jury selection and verdict remains one of the most uncertain phases of litigation, yet it is often addressed primarily through experience and intuition. JuryFit is designed to help address this challenge by enabling trial teams to evaluate their case strategy against a simulation of the actual jurors seated in the courtroom. The platform analyzes case theories in relation to multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. It identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure accuracy and contextual relevance.From this analysis, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used during jury selection. Once the jury is empaneled, the platform allows attorneys to test key arguments and thematic emphasis against a Virtual Mirror Jury ™ constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from this process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“After the jury is seated, attorneys often have limited structured methods to assess how their case is likely to be received,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit provides a way to examine the interaction between case theory and juror characteristics with greater clarity, while maintaining human oversight at every stage of the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to both jury selection and post-empanelment preparation, while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQ ExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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