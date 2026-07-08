Learn How Post-Empanelment Strategy May Now Be as Critical as Pre-Trial Preparation

ExposeIQ JuryFit

As Litigation Complexity Increases, Trial Teams Are Seeking Structured Ways to Evaluate Arguments After the Jury Is Seated

Following empanelment, trial teams often have limited ability to systematically review how different arguments may resonate with the jury.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While significant resources are typically devoted to pre-trial preparation and jury selection, many litigation teams have historically had limited structured methods to assess how their case will be received once the jury has been empaneled. This phase of litigation, the period between jury selection and verdict has long relied heavily on experience and intuition. As cases grow more complex, an increasing number of sophisticated trial teams are recognizing the strategic importance of this stage and are adopting more structured approaches to evaluate their arguments after the jury is seated. JuryFit assists trial teams by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to a particular theory of the case. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used during jury selection. Once the jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, thematic emphasis, and witness presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury ™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“After the jury is seated, attorneys often have limited structured ability to test or refine their approach,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit provides a method for evaluating how different arguments and presentations are likely to be received by the specific personalities on the panel, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent strategies for both jury selection and post-empanelment preparation while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQ ExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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