Travis AFB: Exceptional Families Building Exceptional Communities

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - For Brianna Santos, the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) isn’t just a pile of paperwork or a restrictive assignment code, it’s a community.

“Honestly, it’s knowing you’re not alone,” Santos said. “They call to check on me, ask how I’m doing, and let me know they’re here for me.”

Established to connect military families with critical resources, the EFMP at Travis Air Force Base rests on three pillars: David Grant USAF Medical Center for medical enrollment, the Military and Family Readiness Center for family support and the Air Force Personnel Center for assignment decisions.

A persistent misconception is that medical staff arbitrarily dictates career assignments.

“The staff at the EFMP is not a decision maker on whether or not you get to go to a cool duty location,” said Maj. Aaron Orzel, 60th Medical Group special needs coordinator. “What we actually are, at least on the medical side, is assessors of what your needs are.”

Because the system is incredibly complex, a dedicated team evaluates a family’s specific care plan against the actual capabilities of a gaining base.

“That complexity is why no single person ever decides a case,” said Lt. Col. Samantha Nelson, 60th MDG medical management director. “A lot of people are involved because we’re trying to get it right.”

The team weighs drive times, waitlists and provider shortages.

“We’re looking at not just whether the specialty exists, but whether there’s actual access to it,” Orzel said.

Families know that difference firsthand. Santos completed her enrollment while caring for a child in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s an overwhelming process, especially when you’re dealing with a brand-new diagnosis,” Santos said. “It’s a harsh introduction to the program. But once you get that in, the support side is real.”

Staff members acknowledge the paperwork can be difficult.

“It’s cumbersome, but it’s cumbersome with a purpose,” Orzel said, “to make sure they don’t end up somewhere the necessary care isn’t available.”

The Military Family and Readiness Center (MFRC) picks up where the clinic leaves off, unlocking support grants and local events.

“We make sure we’re connecting with families, checking on them and supporting them beyond their medical or educational needs,” said Latoshia Odom, MFRC EFMP family support coordinator.

Historically, service members have feared the program's Q-code, worrying it might limit their mobility. Base leadership is determined to change this narrative.

“Nobody wants to be EFMP Q-coded because it’s seen as limiting assignments,” Nelson said. “I’d want that perception transformed into understanding that it ensures family members get the access to care they need, and that we’re working to keep families together while supporting the mission.”

However, the program can only respond to what it knows, making self-advocacy critical.

“We assist and advise as much as we can,” Orzel said, “but we can’t advise if we don’t know.”

For hesitant families, Santos offers simple advice: “Just do it, because once you’re enrolled, it works.”