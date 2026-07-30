GalaxyDesigns, Inc. Introduces FlighTraq: An AI Training Platform Redefining How Certified Flight Instructors Teach

FlighTraq: Revolutionizing How Pilots Learn, Instructors Teach, and Aviation Grows.

Built exclusively for CFIs, FlighTraq delivers adaptive learning, structured debriefs, and a 4D Grading System that determine pilot excellence.

The aviation industry trains some of the most disciplined professionals in the world, yet instructor tools have not kept pace. We built FlighTraq to give CFIs a system as rigorous as training itself” — Ruben Escobedo, Founder and CEO

SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aviation training industry has long relied on experience passed down through instinct, tradition, and informal systems. GalaxyDesigns, Inc. believes Certified Flight Instructors deserve better. Today, the company announces the launch of FlighTraq — an AI-powered, adaptive learning platform purpose-built to help CFIs organize their teaching, track pilot development in real time, and elevate the standard of flight instruction from the ground up.FlighTraq does not replace the instructor. It amplifies them — giving every CFI the structure, insight, and tools to teach with more consistency, more clarity, and more impact than ever before.The Gap in Aviation TrainingIndependent flight instructors and small flight schools face a long-standing challenge that has largely gone unaddressed: the lack of a structured, technology-driven system for lesson planning, progress tracking, and high-quality debriefing. Training outcomes can vary significantly between instructors, continuity often breaks down from one lesson to the next, and pilots frequently receive feedback that is subjective, inconsistent, or incomplete. FlighTraq was developed to help close that gap—not by replacing the human element of instruction, but by equipping CFIs with the tools and structure to make every lesson more consistent, measurable, and effective.What FlighTraq DeliversFlighTraq’s platform is built around five core capabilities:• Lesson Structure: Standardize training flow without sacrificing instructor flexibility. Every session has a clear framework, from pre-flight briefing to post-flight debrief.• Progress Tracking: See precisely where each student pilot is improving and where additional support is needed — across every lesson, not just the last one.• Debrief Quality: Transform every landing into a learning moment. FlighTraq helps instructors deliver sharper feedback and stronger follow-through after every flight.• Instructor Support: Give CFIs a system that reduces administrative friction, improves consistency, and lets them focus on what they do best: teaching.• Customizable Courses and AI-Generated Lessons: Instructors and flight schools create their own custom courses and upload them directly into FlighTraq. From there, the AI generates individualized lessons for each student at the moment of enrollment —adapting content, sequencing, and focus areas to match that pilot’s learning pace, skill gaps, and training goals. Every student gets a path built specifically for them. Introducing the 4D Grading System At the core of FlighTraq is a proprietary evaluation framework unlike anything currently available in aviation training.The 4D Grading System goes beyond maneuvers and checklists to assess pilot development across four essential dimensions:• Technical Mastery: Aircraft control, instrument accuracy, and procedure execution to the highest standard.• Situational Judgment: The ability to read conditions, anticipate risk, and choose the safest course of action in real time.• Instructional Awareness: The capacity to absorb feedback, apply corrections, and convert instruction into lasting improvement.• Pilot Mindset: Mental discipline, composure under pressure, and the confidence to make critical decisions in the cockpit. This framework gives instructors a richer, more actionable picture of every student’s trajectory— and gives pilots a clearer understanding of their own progress.A Coaching Philosophy for the Modern CFIFlighTraq’s coaching system transforms the traditional instructor–student dynamic into a deliberate partnership built on self-awareness, structured reflection, and continuous improvement. Integrated AI tools track patterns in student performance and adapt lesson recommendations accordingly, while the platform’s CompassCard framework guides each pilot through goal setting and mindset development after every session. We built the Inner Compass and Mindful Notes to help pilots enter each flight with the right mindset and encourage meaningful reflection after every lesson. This same AI engine powers FlighTraq’s personalized lesson generation — ensuring that every student, regardless of experience level or learning style, receives instruction that is precisely calibrated to where they are and where they need to go. The result is a new generation of aviators who do not simply know how to fly — they know how to think, adapt, and lead under pressure.AvailabilityFlighTraq is now available to Certified Flight Instructors and flight schools. For demonstration requests, partnership inquiries, or media access, contact GalaxyDesigns, Inc. at info@galaxy-designs.com or visit www.flightraq.com About GalaxyDesigns, Inc.GalaxyDesigns, Inc. is a technology company dedicated to advancing professional education through AI-driven, adaptive learning platforms. Founded by Ruben Escobedo, the company’s mission is to modernize the systems that shape expert performance — beginning with aviation.

FlighTraq | The Instructor-First Flight Training Platform

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