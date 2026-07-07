Mauro, Hinrichsen Statement on Aspen Acres Wildfire

DENVER, CO – Representative Tisha Mauro, D-Pueblo and Senator Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, today released the following statement about the Aspen Acres fire:





“Thank you to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, all the firefighter crews and first responders working tirelessly to help contain the Aspen Acres fire. We urge all residents in the evacuation zone to follow the instructions of local law enforcement to keep everyone safe.





“Wildfires can rip away the things we hold dear in an instant, and our hearts go out to the families who have lost their homes in the Aspen Acres fire. The destruction in Pueblo and Custer counties is devastating, and watching our community unite to offer their support has been truly heartwarming.





“We will continue to monitor the Aspen Acres fire. Pueblo County is resilient, and we’re deeply grateful to represent this community.”





Quick resources:

Residents can call (719) 583-4640 for information about closures, evacuations, and the Disaster Assistance Center at the Pueblo Academy of the Arts at 29 Lehigh Ave, Pueblo.

Up-to-date information is also available on the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Facebook , Aspen Acres Wildfire 2026 Facebook Page , Custer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and Fremont County Sheriff's Office Facebook .





Additional resources:

If you are a resident of Pueblo or Custer County who has been impacted by the Aspen Acres fire, please visit the online portals to submit your information.

Up-to-date wildfire evacuation information is available here .

American Red Cross Evacuation Center: Pueblo County Recreation Center at 1650 Cooper Place, Pueblo.

Evacuation centers for people and pets and donations for animal evacuees can be found at the Humane Society Pikes Peak Region website here .

If you would like to support those impacted by the wildfire, the United Way of Southern Colorado established two donation sites in Pueblo. Review the list of items and locations here .

Support victims of the Aspen Acres fire by attending the Southern Colorado Labor Union Community Fundraiser Event on July 10; ticket information .



