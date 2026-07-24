General Assembly Dems Urge Colorado’s Congressional Delegation to Protect Federal Funding for Domestic Violence Survivors

Federal Victims of Crime Act funding has been slashed by over 75 percent in Colorado since 2018





DENVER, CO - General Assembly Democrats today sent a letter to Colorado’s congressional delegation, calling on them to protect federal funding for survivors of domestic violence.





In the letter, the General Assembly Democrats wrote:





As members of the Colorado General Assembly, we share a deep concern regarding the continued reduction in federal funding for domestic violence victim services. These cuts will have devastating impacts on survivors, families, and communities across Colorado. Just recently, the only rural domestic violence shelter serving Prowers, Baca, Kiowa, and Cheyenne Counties had to close its doors due to drastic funding cuts, leaving those counties without critical resources…





Supporting survivors is not a partisan issue. It is about protecting lives and ensuring every Coloradan has somewhere to turn in their darkest moment. When a survivor reaches out for help, there should be a voice on the other end of the phone. When a parent flees violence with their children, there should be a safe place to go. We dream of a future where every survivor is never turned away because funding has disappeared.





Colorado’s advocates have answered the call for decades. Now we ask you to answer theirs. Thank you for your continued partnership and for taking a significant step towards safeguarding survivors' rights and increasing funding for vital services that can save lives.





The full text of the letter is below:





Dear Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and Representatives Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jeff Hurd, Lauren Boebert, Jeff Crank, Jason Crow, Brittany Pettersen, and Gabe Evans:





As members of the Colorado General Assembly, we share a deep concern regarding the continued reduction in federal funding for domestic violence victim services. These cuts will have devastating impacts on survivors, families, and communities across Colorado. Just recently, the only rural domestic violence shelter serving Prowers, Baca, Kiowa, and Cheyenne Counties had to close its doors due to drastic funding cuts, leaving those counties without critical resources.





Domestic violence organizations are often the first-place survivors turn when they are making one of the most dangerous decisions of their lives: leaving an abusive relationship. These organizations answer crisis calls at all hours, provide emergency shelter and develop life-saving safety plans. But their work does not stop there. They also offer legal advocacy and counseling, connect survivors to housing and employment, and help children begin to heal from the trauma they have experienced. Every day, they provide hope to individuals and families seeking safety and a path toward rebuilding their lives.





For decades, these services have relied heavily on federal funding support through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Fund, established by Congress in 1984, and grants administered by the Office on Violence Against Women within the U.S. Department of Justice. These investments have helped build the network of domestic violence shelters and advocacy organizations that

communities across Colorado depend on. Unfortunately, that support has eroded significantly and continues to face funding shortfalls despite increased demand.





Federal VOCA funding has declined by more than 75 percent in Colorado since 2018. Last year, that reduction translated into approximately $4.8 million in lost funding for victim service organizations across Colorado.





The consequences are real and immediate. As funding declines, domestic violence organizations are being forced to do more with less. This translates to staffing reductions, program elimination, scaled-back outreach and shorter shelter stays. Without proper funding, some shelters might consider closing their doors for good. Every dollar lost means fewer advocates to connect Coloradans with trauma-informed care, legal assistance, counseling, transportation, housing support and other critical services.





Colorado continues to experience alarming rates of domestic violence. The Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board recently reported 72 domestic violence-related deaths in 2024, including 38 intimate partner victims, eight child victims under eight years old, and 26 perpetrators. While homicides in Colorado dropped, domestic violence fatalities rose, underscoring the vital need for funding.





As state legislators, we have worked together to strengthen protections for survivors. This year, the General Assembly passed legislation to improve law enforcement responses to domestic violence, strengthen victim safety, and better connect high-risk survivors with advocacy services through mandatory lethality assessments ( HB26-1009 ). In 2024, we took to the ballot box to pass Proposition KK , which drives some funding to domestic violence survivors.

These are important steps, but state action alone cannot protect survivors if the organizations providing direct services lack the resources necessary to answer the call for help.





Colorado has demonstrated its commitment to survivors. Now, we ask Congress to demonstrate that same commitment. We respectfully urge you to:

Restore and strengthen funding for the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA).

Protect and fully fund the Office on Violence Against Women grant programs that support domestic violence shelters, advocacy organizations, law enforcement partnerships, housing assistance, prevention efforts and other survivor services.

Oppose any reductions or funding conditions that would limit Colorado’s ability to provide essential services to victims of domestic violence and their children.

Work across party lines to ensure survivors remain a national priority and that the organizations serving them have adequate resources.





Domestic violence does not discriminate; it impacts people of every age, race, ethnicity, income level, faith, gender identity, sexual orientation and political affiliation. Every community in Colorado has been touched by domestic violence.





Supporting survivors is not a partisan issue. It is about protecting lives and ensuring every Coloradan has somewhere to turn in their darkest moment. When a survivor reaches out for help, there should be a voice on the other end of the phone. When a parent flees violence with their children, there should be a safe place to go. We dream of a future where every survivor is never turned away because funding has disappeared.





Colorado’s advocates have answered the call for decades. Now we ask you to answer theirs. Thank you for your continued partnership and for taking a significant step towards safeguarding survivors' rights and increasing funding for vital services that can save lives.





Respectfully,





House Majority Leader Monica Duran

House Speaker Julie McCluskie

House Speaker Pro Tempore Andy Boesenecker

House Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon

Senate President James Coleman

Senate President Pro Tempore Cathy Kipp

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Lisa Cutter

Representative Kenny Van Nguyen

Representative Brianna Titone

Representative Karen McCormick

Representative Tisha Mauro

Representative Jacque Phillips

Representative Elizabeth Velasco

Representative Gretchen Rydin

Representative Chad Clifford

Representative Sheila Lieder

Representative Lesley Smith

Representative Naquetta Ricks

Representative Eliza Hamrick

Representative Katie Stewart

Representative Lindsay Gilchrist

Representative Lori Goldstein

Representative Meghan Lukens

Representative Rebekah Stewart

Representative Lorena Garcia

Representative Cecelia Espenoza

Representative Regina English

Representative Sean Camacho

Representative Manny Rutinel

Representative Emily Sirota

Senator Katie Wallace

Senator Dylan Roberts

Senator Marc Snyder

Senator Judy Amabile

Senator Mike Weissman

Senator Tony Exum Sr.

Senator Matt Ball