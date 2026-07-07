The 'never' that spawned a 40-year career

A single underwater photograph can change a life. For David Tersigni, a college student who loved theater lighting, a picture of broken ocean cables was the spark that started a 40-year career solving the Navy’s toughest puzzles at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. From diving to the ocean floor to hunting down cyber threats in modern fighter jets, Tersigni has spent a lifetime ensuring America's warfighters always have the edge.

His path to the Navy, however, was not his original plan. His passion was designing lighting and sound equipment for stage plays, a hobby he still loves today. But a college underwater photography class taught by a world-renowned photographer sparked a totally new interest. Still, after a lackluster first interview, a future with the Navy seemed unlikely.

“I went home and told my brother, ‘I’ll never go work for the Navy,’” Tersigni recalled with a laugh.

But fate, and a well-timed photo, stepped in. During a second interview at the Pacific Missile Test Center (which later became NAWCWD), an engineer showed him a group of pictures of damaged subsea cables resting on the ocean floor at the Barking Sands range. The technical puzzle grabbed his attention instantly. “This time, I went home and told my brother, ‘Wow, that’s the place I want to work!’”

From that moment on, Tersigni’s adventure has been all about learning new things. He began his career in 1985 at Point Mugu in the Underwater Measurement Systems Branch, helping install important underwater equipment and even training as a Navy SCUBA diver so he could work on the gear firsthand.

As technology grew, so did his skills. Tersigni moved from ocean systems into building computer networks and simulations. His passion for discovery and learning became legendary among his colleagues.

“I always think I have it all figured out - until Dave taps me on the shoulder with his signature, ‘Did you know?’” said coworker Richard Tovar. “In an instant, my supposed wisdom gets a beautiful, humbling reset, leaving me eager to chase down whatever brilliant new rabbit hole he just uncovered.”

Those rabbit holes – and the relentless curiosity driving Tersigni’s path – paid off for his career.

Around 1999, Tersigni’s hard work earned him a special award for creating new ways to connect computer systems. In 2007, he transitioned to the Airborne Electronic Attack team, where he won awards for his work with computer servers and helped give new life to the massive Falcon Supercomputer. His expertise eventually led to a special training tour with a cyber team at the National Security Agency in 2017.

Today, as a leader in the Cybersecurity Test and Evaluation Branch, Tersigni is on the front lines of digital safety. He and his team act as "good guy" hackers, finding weak spots in the military’s own systems before an enemy can. His work protects everything from the Tomahawk cruise missile to the F-35, and his leadership has made a lasting impact on those around him.

Coworker Juan Martinez refers to Tersigni as a true friend and mentor who taught him that you don’t have to reinvent the wheel to solve modern problems. “He resolved issues efficiently; [using] tools that people rarely use but worked!”

Through four decades of huge technological shifts, Tersigni’s motivation has remained simple: he is still having fun.

"Honestly, the work is always interesting," he said. "Now, it's about using AI tools to do the job faster and better. It's constantly evolving, and there's always a new puzzle to solve."

Outside of his busy professional life, Tersigni’s heart is dedicated to service. He volunteers as a disaster service worker for the Sheriff’s Department, ready to help his community in times of crisis. His Catholic faith is also a cornerstone of his life. For 30 years, he has served his parish as a Eucharistic minister and sacristan. He also sings in three different choirs.

For young people just starting out, Tersigni’s advice is simple and honest, reflecting a career built on real passion.

“Find something you like to do and stick with it,” he advised. “From day one, I've been surprised at how much you can take control of what you're doing here. Where else can you get that kind of experience?”