LDWF Agents Rescue Two Stranded Boaters in Plaquemines Parish

Baton Rouge, Jul 07, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents successfully rescued two stranded boaters in Plaquemines Parish on June 25.

Agents were notified about a vessel that was taking on water and sinking in Southwest Pass about 26 miles downriver from Venice. While in route to the location, agents learned the boat had capsized and the two occupants were able to get to a rock jetty.

Agents responded to the area as soon as possible and located the two subjects on the rock jetty. Agents were able to load the two stranded boaters into their patrol vessel and bring them back to the Venice Marina. The two stranded boaters did not need medical attention.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident. Agents participating in this successful rescue were Sgt. Shea Schexnaydre and Agent Hayden Doyle.