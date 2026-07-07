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McFall Supports Budget Passage

LANSING, Mich., July 7, 2026 — Last week, the Michigan Legislature finalized appropriations for the FY 26-27 state budget. Democrats protected investments that strengthen Michigan’s schools, healthcare and infrastructure. After the passage of House Bill 5630 and Senate Bill 878, state Rep. Mike McFall (D-Hazel Park) issued the following statement:

“My Democratic colleagues and I fought to deliver a budget that gives Michigan families real breathing room while protecting the essential services they rely on. That means millions of children will continue to receive free school meals, and millions of Michiganders can have peace of mind knowing their Medicaid coverage remains protected. While the budget isn’t perfect, our final compromise stayed focused on what matters most: making sure families are fed, healthcare is protected, and communities have the stability they deserve.”

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McFall Supports Budget Passage

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