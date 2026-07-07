MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Jack Lopez

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.— U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jack Lopez, an air traffic control radar technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, has been recognized as the MCAS New River Go Getter of the Month for July 2026.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Lopez credits his upbringing in a Hispanic household with instilling the discipline, accountability, and work ethic that continue to shape his approach to military service. Raised with high expectations and a strong sense of pride, he developed an appreciation for learning, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures—qualities that ultimately influenced his decision to enlist in the Marine Corps.

Before joining the Corps, Lopez volunteered with schools in his local community. The day he graduated from high school, he departed for recruit training, making for a rapid transition from civilian life to earning the title Marine. "I've always been someone who likes to challenge myself, even if I fail along the way," Lopez said. "My recruiter challenged me in small ways that made me want to prove to myself I was capable of more. He never tried to convince me to join—I had to make that decision on my own. That mindset pushed me to take the leap, and it's been one of the best decisions I've ever made."

As an air traffic control radar technician Lopez is responsible for maintaining and troubleshooting radar systems that support safe flight operations aboard MCAS New River. His work ensures radar equipment remains fully mission capable, providing air traffic controllers with the data needed to safely monitor and control aircraft operating throughout the airfield's airspace.

A typical day for Lopez begins with preventative maintenance inspections before moving to the airfield to service critical systems, including the Digital Airport Surveillance Radar and Precision Approach Radar. Throughout the day, Lopez and his fellow technicians remain prepared to respond to equipment failures, restoring systems quickly to ensure uninterrupted mission readiness.

"I enjoy that my job revolves around critical thinking and problem-solving," Lopez said. "The systems we work on are incredibly complex, so there's always something new to learn. Every challenge is an opportunity to become a better technician."

In addition to his technical responsibilities, Lopez serves as the section's safety work center supervisor, vehicle coordinator, and fire deputy marshall. In these roles, he oversees safety program compliance, maintains accountability of section vehicles and equipment, and helps ensure the squadron remains inspection-ready while supporting daily operations.

Lopez said serving as the Safety Work center Supervisor has been one of his most rewarding responsibilities because it allows him to directly contribute to the well-being of the Marines he works alongside. "I enjoy knowing that I can help keep our Marines safe while making sure our section stays ready to accomplish the mission," Lopez said. "It's a responsibility I take seriously."

His dedication extends beyond daily maintenance operations. Recently, Lopez graduated Corporals Course with a 96% final average, earned his Marine Corps Martial Arts Program brown belt, was recognized as Unit Motivator of the Month, with H&HS, and worked alongside engineers from Naval Information Warfare Center for more than 40 hours to restore both Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar channels to full mission readiness.

Lopez believes his willingness to volunteer for additional responsibilities and consistently support those around him contributed to earning Go Getter of the Month recognition.

"I always look for opportunities to contribute beyond what's expected of me," Lopez said. "Whether it's staying late to troubleshoot mission-critical equipment, taking on additional duties, or helping another Marine succeed, I just try to give my best effort every day."

Outside of his technical expertise, Lopez places significant emphasis on leadership and mentorship. He believes effective leadership begins with setting the example through actions rather than words.

"I never ask someone to do something I'm not willing to do myself," Lopez said. "I want junior Marines to feel comfortable asking questions and learning because one day they'll be the ones mentoring the next generation." For Lopez, one of the most rewarding aspects of leadership is watching Marines grow in confidence and competence.

"Seeing someone go from needing constant guidance to completing tasks independently is one of the most rewarding parts of being a leader," Lopez said. "Knowing you played a small role in their development is something you never forget."

Lopez also credits one of his closest friends and fellow Marines, Cpl. Smith, for helping shape both his personal and professional development.

"We've been together since boot camp, and we've challenged each other every step of the way," Lopez said. "That healthy competition has pushed both of us to become better Marines, leaders, and people. Having someone like that in your corner makes a huge difference."

Looking toward the future, Lopez plans to continue developing as a leader within the Marine Corps while pursuing promotion and increased responsibility. Beyond his military service, he hopes to earn a degree in engineering and continue building the technical knowledge and leadership skills that will serve him throughout his career.

For Lopez, being a Marine is about more than technical proficiency, it is about living the Corps' values every day while serving those around him.

"Being a Marine means holding yourself to a higher standard every day," Lopez said. "It's about integrity, discipline, selfless service, and always being ready to accomplish the mission while taking care of the Marines around you."