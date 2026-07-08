Freeland Systems Launches Customer Dashboard for AccessPoint® PACS Users

New self-service portal gives radiology and IT teams live system status, on-demand training, and a searchable knowledge base.

Our customers manage complex imaging environments, and they shouldn't have to hunt for basic information about the systems they depend on every day” — John Freeland, Managing Partner, Freeland Systems

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freeland Systems, a cloud PACS and clinical imaging software company, today announced the launch of its new customer dashboard, a portal built specifically for AccessPoint® PACS users. The dashboard brings system status, documentation, video training, and support resources into a single screen, reflecting Freeland Systems' shift toward more proactive customer support.

The launch comes as cloud based PACS adoption accelerates industry wide. Cloud deployments now make up more than half of all new PACS installations, and the global cloud based PACS market is on pace to grow at a compound annual rate above 10 percent through the end of the decade.

"Our customers manage complex imaging environments, and they shouldn’t have to hunt for basic information about the systems they depend on every day," said John Freeland, Managing Partner of Freeland Systems. "This dashboard was built around a simple idea: give people one place to go, and make sure it actually has what they’re looking for."

What the Dashboard Delivers

● Live system status and service updates

● User guides, documentation, and video tutorials, available anytime

● A searchable knowledge base of product updates and resources

● A direct feedback channel that shapes future development

Designed to Evolve

New modules, resources, and seasonal visual refreshes are planned on an ongoing basis, shaped in part by customer feedback, so the dashboard keeps delivering more value over time.

The customer dashboard is now available to all AccessPoint® PACS customers. To learn more, visit freelandsystems.com. Watch a video walkthrough of the dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yQaElK07Fc To learn more, visit freelandsystems.com.

About Freeland Systems

Freeland Systems is a cloud PACS and clinical imaging software company serving radiology and healthcare IT teams. The company's AccessPoint® PACS platform is built to simplify how imaging data is stored, retrieved, and managed. Freeland Systems is based in Carmel, Indiana. For more information, visit freelandsystems.com.

AccessPoint® Customer Dashboard Walkthrough

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