Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --The Goodfellow Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conducted an assumption of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 17.

The assumption of command ceremony is a traditional event that symbolizes the transfer of authority. It serves as a public acknowledgement of the new commander’s leadership and reinforces the continuity of command within the unit.

The GOMRS welcomed incoming commander U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Tonya Toche-Howard to their mission of readiness and trusted care everyday. Toche-Howard was previously the commander of the 88th Medical Group Pediatric Services Flight at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

“The strength of this organization is not found in a building, a title, or a position—it is found in the people standing before me today,” said Toche-Howard. “As your commander, my commitment is simple, I will strive to lead with clear communication, transparency, and trust.”

The ceremony was presided over by Col. La Rita Abel, Goodfellow Medical Group commander, who passed the guidon to Toche-Howard, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of command authority and responsibility for the squadron's Airmen and mission.

Toche-Howard takes command of a squadron of over 200 military, civilian and contract staff that serve 11,500 beneficiaries and 14,000 students. Their vision is to be an engaged team committed to a healthy population.