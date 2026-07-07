Newton County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (July 7, 2026) – State Reps. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) and Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) are highlighting new laws that took effect following the 2026 legislative session. These new laws will help support Hoosier farmers and small businesses, crack down on foreign adversaries and reduce energy costs.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

Aylesworth said a new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Hoosiers should be able to easily access food and products from our local growers and small businesses," Aylesworth said. "This new law opens the door for local farmers, reduces regulatory barriers and encourages more affordable and healthy food options."

House Enrolled Act 1355: Streamlining Farming Operations

This new law will streamline the permitting process and provide more regulatory flexibility for certain farming operations to support Hoosier agriculture. It also gives farmers one point of contact for Indiana Department of Environmental Management applications and protects growing farms from costly regulatory upgrades when expanding their facilities.

Senate Enrolled Act 256: Cracking Down on Foreign Adversaries

A new law, sponsored by Commons, creates one of the strongest foreign adversary transparency frameworks in the country. It expands protections on Indiana land from prohibited foreign actors, secures our research institutions from hostile interference, safeguards critical state technology contracts and prevents tax credits from being applied to them.

"Countries like China and Russia should not be reaping the benefits of U.S. information, research or business operations," Commons said. "Now, Hoosier land, institutions, intellectual property and contracts will have expanded protections from adversarial nations."

House Enrolled Act 1002: Reducing Energy Costs

A new law prioritizes energy affordability by adding performance-based accountability to ensure utilities are hitting targets aimed at reducing costs and improving services for Hoosier ratepayers. It expands the use of levelized billing plans for low-income customers to ensure more consistent monthly payments and adds additional protections for Hoosiers.



Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) represents House District 11,

which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.