COLUMN: Strengthening Indiana's families, workforce through childcare solutions

Childcare access is not just a family issue, it's a workforce and economic issue.

When parents cannot find dependable childcare, many are forced to miss work, reduce hours or leave jobs altogether. Oftentimes that creates stress for families and makes it harder for employers to hire and retain workers. Indiana's childcare shortage is estimated to cost the state more than $4.2 billion each year.

The legislature took steps this year to better engage the business community to be part of the solution.

A new law, House Enrolled Act 1177, expands Indiana's employer childcare tax credit to encourage businesses to offer affordable care options to employees. Now businesses with up to 500 employees are eligible for the credit if they provide childcare directly to employees or partner with an external provider.

The goal is to make it easier for employers to invest in childcare solutions that support working parents. The new law also gives redevelopment commissions more flexibility to help communities develop or expand childcare facilities where they are needed the most.

We also approved additional funding for Indiana's Child Care and Development Fund voucher program through Senate Enrolled Act 4. The program helps low-income Hoosier families afford childcare while parents work, attend school or complete job training. Recently, the State Budget Committee approved an additional $200 million for the program, which is expected to serve up to 14,000 additional children.

Supporting home-based childcare providers has been an important focus as well. These providers are especially important in rural communities and areas where childcare options may be limited. This year we passed legislation to prevent homeowners associations from restricting licensed home-based childcare providers as long as they meet Indiana's safety standards to ensure this option remains available to families.

State-regulated childcare capacity has increased over the past year to approximately 175,000 children, though additional supply is still needed to meet demand. I will continue working to support policy that helps expand the number of childcare providers and helps more Hoosier families access safe, affordable and reliable care.

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State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) represents House District 52,

which includes all of DeKalb County, and portions of Noble and Steuben counties.

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