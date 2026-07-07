Trends and Updates from the 2026 Proxy Season

The Freshfields team reviewed key trends and developments for the 2026 proxy season, summarizing takeaways and guidance across several core areas: shareholder proposals; board, director and senior management trends; SEC updates; ESG proposals; compensation; anti-ESG legislation and litigation trends; shareholder activism; investor updates; and proxy advisory firm updates.

An overview of the key takeaways is provided below, and the full report can be found here. We hope this serves as a helpful resource for navigating evolving regulatory developments, investor and stakeholder expectations, and related considerations as companies prepare for the upcoming engagement and 2027 proxy seasons.