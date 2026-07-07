Treasury Calls for Large Position Reports

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury is calling for Large Position Reports from those entities whose positions in the Treasury Floating Rate Note due January 2026 equaled or exceeded $8.4 billion as of Friday, January 23, 2026, or Friday, January 30, 2026. Entities with positions in this Treasury Floating Rate Note below $8.4 billion as of the reporting dates are not required to submit Large Position Reports.

Reports must be received by Treasury before 12:00 P.M. (ET) on Monday, July 13, 2026, and must include the required positions and administrative information.

Large Position Reports may be submitted using Treasury’s LPR webform available at https://www.treasurydirect.gov/laws-and-regulations/gsa/lpr-form/. Reports may also be faxed to Treasury at (202) 504-3788 if a reporting entity has difficulty using the webform.

Details on Call for Large Position Reports

Security Description: Treasury Floating Rate Note due January 2026 CUSIP Number: 91282CJU6 Maturity Date: January 31, 2026 Reporting Dates: Friday, January 23, 2026 or Friday, January 30, 2026 Reporting Threshold: $8.4 Billion (Par Value) Date Report Is Due: July 13, 2026, before 12:00 P.M. (ET)

BACKGROUND

This call for Large Position Reports is pursuant to Treasury’s Large Position Reporting rules (17 CFR Part 420). The notice calling for Large Position Reports is also being published in the Federal Register. This public announcement, a copy of a sample Large Position Report (which appears in Appendix B of the rules at 17 CFR Part 420), Supplementary Formula Guidance, and a series of training modules are available at https://www.treasurydirect.gov/laws-and-regulations/gsa/lpr-reports/.

Non-media questions about Treasury’s Large Position Reporting rules and the submission of Large Position Reports should be directed to Treasury’s Office of Securities Regulatory Operations at (202) 504-3632 or govsecreg@fiscal.treasury.gov.

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