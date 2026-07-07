Intrinio Introduces MCP Access for Financial Data in AI Workflows

New Model Context Protocol connection brings Intrinio data access to AI assistants, coding tools, and research workflows.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrinio is introducing the Intrinio MCP , a new way for financial professionals, developers, analysts, traders, and researchers to access Intrinio’s financial data through AI tools that support the Model Context Protocol.The Intrinio MCP is designed to connect Intrinio data to AI assistants and development environments using a customer’s own Intrinio API key. Through the connection, users can access read-only financial data across supported datasets, including companies, fundamentals , filings, options, EFTs , indices, news, analyst estimates, holdings, technical data, real-time quotes, and economic series.The tool is intended to support common research and analysis workflows without requiring users to switch between spreadsheets, data exports, documentation, and chat interfaces. Analysts and researchers can ask AI assistants to retrieve and organize live Intrinio data within a conversation. At the same time, developers can use MCP-aware coding assistants to explore the Intrinio API, test response shapes, and generate code aligned with live account access.The Intrinio MCP also includes guided workflows for common use cases, including company analysis, earnings reviews, options overviews, EFT analysis, company comparisons, dividend checks, technical setups, and macro snapshots. These workflows are designed to help users assemble relevant data into structured outputs while keeping access tied to the datasets included in their Intrinio plan.The connection uses each customer’s Intrinio API key and is read-only. It cannot place trades, modify accounts, or write data back to Intrinio. Usage is displayed in the customer’s Intrinio dashboard, and access remains entitlement-aware based on the customer’s plan.Intrinio plans to support both a hosted MCP server and a future self-hosted version for teams that need deployment within their own infrastructure. Interested users can explore Intrinio’s data packages or contact Intrinio for early access as rollout continues.About IntrinioIntrinio is a modern financial data platform that powers fintech innovation and investment platforms around the world. With a focus on affordability, accessibility, and scalability, Intrinio delivers high-quality data via streamlined APIs, integrations, and tools that make working with financial data fast and flexible. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.intrinio.com

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