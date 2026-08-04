61 Firms Join the 2026 AEC Circle of Excellence

2026 AEC Circle of Excellence: The Industry's Best Managed Firms

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ Resources, Inc., the world’s leading authority on architecture and engineering and construction firm management, announces the members of the 2026 AEC Circle of Excellence: The Industry’s Best Managed Firms™.Sixty-one exceptional architecture and engineering firms made it onto the exclusive list this year.What Defines a Best Managed AEC Firm?PSMJ designed the Circle of Excellence Award to recognize firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in areas such as profitability , overhead management, cash flow, productivity, staff growth, and turnover. The 2026 AEC Circle of Excellence list represents the top 20 percent of participants in PSMJ’s most recent AE Financial Performance Benchmark Survey , based on 9 key performance metrics.Why Financial Discipline Separates Top AEC Firms“Growth alone doesn’t define a great firm. The firms recognized on our Best Managed list have built organizations that excel where it matters most: financial strength, operational discipline, and long-term resilience,” says PSMJ President Gregory Hart. “They are achieving outstanding results while setting a new benchmark for what high-performing AEC firms look like. While others react to change, these firms anticipate it, adapt quickly, and lead with confidence.”PSMJ Resources, Inc. announces the following firms as members of the 2026 AEC Circle of Excellence: The AEC Industry’s Best Managed Firms™ (listed alphabetically)(The (*) denotes firms that have achieved Platinum status, meaning that they’ve been an AEC Circle of Excellence winner for four of the past five years):- ADF Engineering LLC*- Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC- Beck Engineering, Inc.*- Bollig Engineering- Bowen Collins & Associates*- Brown Engineers, LLC*- BSA- Building Systems Group Engineering*- Commonwealth Engineers, Inc.*- Craftwater- DGR Engineering*- EDG- Eidos Architects- EKI Environmental & Water, Inc.- Elements of Architecture, Inc.- Emergent Architecture- Engineering Enterprises, Inc.- Exante360, Inc.- Falk-PLI Engineering and Surveying- Fanning Howey Associates Inc- FEI Civil Engineers and Land Surveyors*- Garmann Miller*- GEC Architecture*- Generator Studio- Glavé & Holmes Architecture- Great West Engineering, Inc.*- H+O Structural Engineering*- Hollis + Miller Architects- Hoss & Brown Engineers, Inc.- HVJ Associates- Johnson, Laschober & Associates, PC- Keller Associates, Inc.*- Kimley-Horn*- Klohn Crippen Berger*- Krueck Sexton Partners- M2 Group- McKinney York Architects- McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture- Morris-Berg Architects, Inc.*- Mountain Ridge Engineering Ltd.- Neighboring Concepts, PLLC- Praxis3- Prein&Newhof*- Reveer Group, LLC*- Ritter Maher Architects- Robert Peccia and Associates, Inc.*- Rodgers Consulting, Inc.*- Rowland+Broughton Architecture and Interior Design*- Sandman Structural Engineers- Shear Structural*- Site Power Engineering Consultants Ltd.- SOA Architecture- Spicer Group*- TLC Engineering Solutions, Inc.- TMP- TowerPinkster*- Visnick & Caulfield Associates- VLK*- W Partnership, Inc.- Ward Scott Morris Architecture- Zzap Consulting, Inc.Meet the 2026 Circle of Excellence Winners at AEC THRIVE PSMJ will honor these high-performing firms at AEC THRIVE: The Growth, Profit, and Success Summit for AEC Firm Leaders in Scottsdale, AZ on October 21-23, 2026. This unique conference is where executives hear directly from the leaders of top-performing AEC firms and other industry visionaries to learn what they are doing right now to vault to the next level of profit and performance as new business challenges and opportunities arise.About the 2026 AE Financial Performance BenchmarkWith data from 318 firms across the United States and Canada, PSMJ’s 2026 AE Financial Performance Benchmark Results is the go-to industry resource for firms aiming to increase cash flow, lower overhead, and improve overall financial results. Now in its 46th edition, the comprehensive Excel-based Benchmarking Model provides the most valuable research and insight available for making critical decisions that impact the success of a firm.About PSMJ Resources, Inc.For more than 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has helped architecture, engineering, and construction firms improve performance, increase profitability, and achieve sustainable growth through industry-leading research, benchmarking, training, consulting, and executive networking programs. PSMJ serves thousands of AEC firms worldwide and is recognized as one of the industry's most trusted sources of management insight and business intelligence.

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