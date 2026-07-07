Continuing to serve: Veterans can find purpose through coaching

Veterans leave the military with discipline, leadership, resilience and a deep commitment to service. But when the uniform comes off, many ask, “What’s next?” For many, the answer can be found in coaching—on the field, court, track or sideline.

Soldiers To Sidelines helps Veterans, service members, military spouses and Gold Star families continue serving by becoming coaches. Through free certification, training, mentorship, networking and continued professional development, Soldiers To Sidelines gives members of the military community the tools to lead again—this time through sports.

Finding purpose through coaching

Coaching offers more than a new role. It provides purpose, structure and connection. Many Veterans miss the sense of team, mission and shared responsibility that defined their time in service. Coaching restores those elements in meaningful ways, allowing Veterans to use the leadership skills they already have to shape athletes, strengthen communities and inspire the next generation.

The impact reaches far beyond the scoreboard. Soldier coaches teach accountability, confidence, teamwork, discipline and character. They understand how to lead under pressure, how to put others first and how to help people grow through challenge. Those qualities make Veterans uniquely suited to coach, mentor and serve as role models for young athletes.

Soldiers To Sidelines also helps Veterans translate military experience into civilian opportunity. Whether someone is new to coaching or already has experience, the organization provides education, resources and access to a national network of coaches and leaders. Certified soldier coaches can continue developing through additional education, networking events, tools, resources and job opportunities designed to support long-term growth in the coaching profession.

For many Veterans, Soldiers To Sidelines is more than a coaching program. It is a community. It connects people who understand service, transition and the desire to keep making an impact. It reminds Veterans that their leadership still matters—and that their next mission may be helping an athlete, a team or a community become stronger.

Upcoming coaching summit

Registration is open for the 2026 Soldiers To Sidelines Coaching Summit, July 23–25, 2026, at the Vanderbilt Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee. The free, in-person event is open to service members, Veterans, military spouses and Gold Star families. It brings together current and aspiring soldier coaches with leaders from across the sports industry for coach development, connection and opportunity.



Coaching changes lives, especially the life of the coach. For Veterans seeking purpose, community and a way to continue serving, Soldiers To Sidelines offers a path forward. The next mission may start with a whistle, a team and someone who needs a leader.