Bridging the distance: Bringing care closer to home for rural Veterans

In Navajo Nation, VA trainees close the distance to care

For rural Veterans living on or near the Navajo Nation reservation, seeking care has often meant hours on the road.

Such distances pose a serious barrier, particularly for elderly or disabled Veterans. In rural New Mexico, VA trainees are working to close that gap, bringing accessible, high-quality medical care to underserved Veterans while training the next generation of medical providers. The effort is part of a pilot program VA launched this year in five locations across the United States.

Expanding rural access to care

By partnering with academic affiliates, hospitals and clinics, the VA MISSION Act program known as the Pilot Program for Graduate Medical Education and Residency (PPGMER), ensures rural Veterans can access needed care much closer to home.

To date, 34 VA residents across the U.S. have served 1,440 unique patients, both Veterans and non-Veterans. These rotations in rural and underserved locations, including facilities operated by Indian Health Service, Indian tribes or tribal organizations, have proven mutually beneficial for learners and Veterans alike.

“I like it here [at the Northern Navajo Medical Center], and it’s close by so I can get treatment,” said Army Veteran Virgil Wood. “It’s a nice place, beautiful, and the people are real friendly, from the doctors to the nurses. They really figure out what’s going on with you and help you out.”

Rather than traveling long distances for basic needs, Veterans can see providers, obtain medications and receive personalized attention right in their communities.

Innovative approaches to care

One of the hallmark programs unique to the Northern Navajo Medical Center is “street medicine,” an outreach effort that brings health care directly to patients who need it, founded by Dr. Asha Atwell, an IHS medical doctor there. In this program, doctors travel in vans stocked with medical supplies to specific outdoor public locations to treat patients in their community on a weekly basis.

“We treat patients where they are,” said resident Dr. Chantel Clark. “We provide medical resources to those who can’t access traditional care: distributing medications, food and clothing, including socks; checking blood pressures; and offering STD testing.”

Building trust and cultural understanding

Serving a population that includes many members of the Navajo Nation, the GME pilot meets Veterans where they are. In neighboring Arizona, another resident from the pilot program is doing the same.

“I’ve been really impressed by how VA is able to meet Veterans’ needs across the spectrum,” said Dr. Tessa Foti, who recently completed her residency in this program at the Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility.

Foti also enjoyed learning about a patient population she didn’t know much about. “This was my first time practicing, or really having a lot of exposure to, the Navajo Nation, so I definitely think it was a valuable experience in gaining greater cultural awareness and understanding,” she said.

The area’s patients are also uniquely welcoming, said Dr. Heather Kovich, who is stationed with Indian Health Service (IHS) in Shiprock, New Mexico, at the Northern Navajo Medical Center.

“Our patients, Veterans and non-Veterans, are always so inviting, especially to new learners,” she said. “Our Veterans are happy to work with the residents, share their stories and help them grow.”

Surveys of residents who have taken part in the pilot report overwhelmingly positive experiences. “Residents appreciate the opportunity to provide full-spectrum care and apply all of their training in a rural context, supporting those who need it most,” Kovich said.

Changing lives, inspiring futures

For many medical residents, the GME pilot is more than a training ground; it’s an inspiration.

“After my rotation, I would seriously consider working at an IHS or VA facility,” Clark said. “I love hearing Veterans’ stories, understanding their experiences and being there when they need care. The gratitude Veterans show is extraordinary, and it’s a privilege to serve.”

Foti echoed those thoughts. “Veterans have a brand of humor that can just really be delightful,” she said. “They’re tough, but their health needs can be complex. It’s an honor to help them navigate their health journeys.”

It’s clear the feeling is mutual. Veterans consistently report satisfaction with their care. “She gave me all the information I needed and made sure I understood what was going on with me,” Wood said of his interactions with Clark. “I was always satisfied. She treated me with respect.”

Committed to Veterans, close to home

Beyond meeting current medical needs, this initiative reflects a commitment to each Veteran’s well-being and access to care. Whether through primary services, innovative street medicine or building bridges of cultural understanding, the program is paving the way for rural Veteran health care across the country.

As the pilot program continues through 2031, lessons learned in New Mexico and the other rural sites in Arizona and Wyoming will inform future efforts, proving that, with the right partnerships and dedication, barriers of distance can be overcome.

For Veterans and families in the region, it’s more than just convenience, it’s care rooted in respect, understanding and gratitude for their service. And for the next generation of VA health care professionals, it’s a chance to learn, be inspired and serve those who have served.

Trainees like Clark and Foti are among the 124,000 health professions trainees educated by VA every year, overseen by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Find out more information about OAA or the VA MISSION Act’s PPGMER.