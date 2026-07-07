Webolutions Earns Two 2026 Communicator Awards for Website Design

Webolutions Digital Marketing Agency 30+ Years Strong

Denver’s leading digital marketing agency continues to elevate the success of its clients with award winning website designs.

We’re honored to receive these prestigious awards.” — John Vachalek

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webolutions, a Denver-based digital marketing agency, has won two Awards of Distinction in the 2026 Communicator Awards. The agency was recognized for its work on the American Highland Cattle Association website in the General - Associations category and the Fossil Trace Golf Club website in the Features - Visual Appeal - Aesthetic category.

“We’re honored to receive these prestigious awards,” said John Vachalek, CEO and founder of Webolutions. “These two websites were for very different clients and needed to accomplish very different goals. We’re excited to have provided each client with an exceptional website that creates a great user experience and will achieve their marketing goals for years to come.”

The Communicator Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. The program is open to companies, agencies, organizations and individuals of any size, giving every entrant an equal opportunity for recognition regardless of budget or scale.

Entries are evaluated by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), a judging body made up of industry leaders from companies including PepsiCo, Accenture, NASA/JPL, FedEx, Netflix, Big Spaceship and National Geographic Society. Judges score each entry on a ten-point scale, with Award of Distinction recognition going to work that scores between 7 and 8.9. Award of Excellence, the program's highest honor, requires a score of 9 or above. Because every entry is judged on its own merit rather than against a fixed number of competitors, a given category can produce several winners or none at all.

Webolutions has now earned Communicator Award recognition multiple times over the years for its custom website design and development work for clients across a wide range of industries.

Explore all the Communicator Award winners on their Winners Gallery page.

About Webolutions

Established in 1994, Webolutions is the leading digital marketing agency in Denver. Their comprehensive range of services include branding and brand story development, market positioning, market research, graphic design, enterprise-level website design and development, online paid ad strategies and implementation, CRM implementation and integration, customer journey development and implementation, and highly customized, insightful marketing performance analytics reporting. They implement data-driven marketing strategies that align every aspect of a client’s messaging, ensuring their brand’s unique value proposition is conveyed in a clear, compelling manner that creates a cohesive customer journey and drives sustainable, scalable revenue growth.

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