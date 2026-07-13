Macedon Joins MPSA to Secure Fair No Surprises Act Enforcement

Joining revenue cycle leaders and IDR specialists, Macedon helps combat systemic payer delays and unpaid awards to support clinical professionals.

We joined the MPSA because the No Surprises Act Open Negotiation Period (ONP) and Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process is a critical safeguard for providers and patients alike.” — Seth Pfaltzgraff, Healthcare Client Director at Macedon Technologies

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macedon Technologies, a premier provider of intelligent automation and revenue cycle orchestration solutions including the No Surprises Act Automation Software, today announced it has joined the Medical Practice Support Alliance (MPSA). The MPSA is a national coalition that unites practice support leaders to achieve the full and faithful enforcement of the No Surprises Act. By joining this network of law firms, revenue cycle companies, and healthcare providers, Macedon strengthens its commitment to establishing a fair, transparent, and sustainable healthcare system.

The partnership directly addresses the steep operational and financial challenges facing medical practices due to insurer abuse. According to data provided by MPSA, the provider ecosystem is currently navigating several severe systemic friction points:

* 90% Qualifying Payment Amounts (QPAs) are set at or below antiquated Medicare rates

* Healthcare providers face insurer payment delays that exceed 150 days after a claim is initially filed

* One in ten payments awarded through the federal Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process are never actually made at all

* These combined commercial pressures have resulted in 20% of providers being impacted by insurer contract terminations.

"We joined the MPSA because the No Surprises Act Open Negotiation Period (ONP) and Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process is a critical safeguard for providers and patients alike," said Seth Pfaltzgraff, Healthcare Client Director at Macedon Technologies. "When implemented and enforced properly, the NSA process helps ensure that out-of-network reimbursement disputes are resolved fairly, transparently, and in a way that supports continued access to care. For providers, this is not just an administrative requirement; it is a necessary mechanism for securing fair reimbursement while preserving the patient protections the law was designed to create. Macedon is proud to bring our AI-powered automation and revenue cycle expertise to MPSA’s broader mission of making the NSA work as intended for the clinical professionals who care for America’s patients."

The MPSA operates in direct support of Americans for Fair Health Care (AFHC), an organization representing over 70,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Through targeted legal initiatives, strategic communications, and direct engagement with state and federal policymakers, the alliance actively works to preserve a viable regulatory environment. Macedon will contribute its deep experience in complex revenue cycle automation to this collective effort, helping practices build the clean, structured data environments necessary to secure insurer adherence to the letter and spirit of the law.

About Macedon Technologies

Macedon Technologies empowers organizations to optimize complex workflows, improve data integrity, and accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation and low-code platform orchestration. Specializing in highly regulated industries, Macedon provides healthcare organizations with the advanced technical symmetry needed to navigate complex regulatory frameworks, including the No Surprises Act ONP and IDR compliance processes, while driving operational excellence and revenue protection.

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