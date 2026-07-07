The Nevada Department of Veterans Services is responsible for administering the Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services {SUPTRS) subgrant issued through the Department of Public and Behavioral Health {DPBH). The program’s objective is to help identify, implement, and evaluate activities that prevent and treat substance use for veterans and their families impacted by Substance Abuse Disorders {SUDs). The Substance Use Disorder Recovery Program Coordinator reports to the Deputy Director of Healthcare Services. The position performs duties relating to outreach, hosting substance use disorder education and harm reduction workshops, facilitating referrals to wraparound services, and coordinating peer-to-peer recovery service meetings for groups and individuals.

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