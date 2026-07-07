Incend Media Expands Partner-Led Leadership Collective

George Lamelza (Left), Sara Lamason (Center), Christina Manol (Right) Incend Media Wordmark

Marketing and Growth Company Strengthens Leadership Across Strategy, Marketing, and Operations

By combining expertise in growth strategy, marketing leadership, and operational excellence, we can help organizations build stronger foundations for long-term growth.” — George Lamelza

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incend Media today announced the expansion of its partner-led leadership collective as part of the company's continued growth and commitment to helping organizations improve visibility , strengthen trust, attract customers, and accelerate growth.As part of the expansion, George Lamelza has assumed the role of Chief Executive Partner, while Sara Lamason has joined Incend Media as Chief Marketing Partner, and Christina Manol has joined as Chief Operations Partner.The additions reflect Incend Media's continued evolution as a strategic marketing and growth company serving organizations across the United States. Together, the leadership team strengthens Incend Media's partner-led collective, bringing together expertise in growth strategy, marketing, operations, communications, branding, content development, revenue acceleration, and technology services.Unlike traditional agencies built around departments and account managers, Incend Media operates through a partner-led leadership model that brings together experienced professionals across marketing, operations, communications, technology, branding, and business strategy. This collaborative approach allows clients to benefit from executive-level expertise while maintaining the flexibility and responsiveness of a growth-focused organization."As the marketing landscape continues evolving, organizations need more than isolated tactics," said George Lamelza, Chief Executive Partner of Incend Media. "They need strategies that connect visibility, customer acquisition, operations, and business goals. Our leadership team brings together diverse experiences that help businesses navigate change while creating stronger opportunities for long-term growth."Lamelza previously served as Managing Partner and Chief Marketing Partner. He brings nearly three decades of experience helping organizations improve visibility, strengthen customer acquisition, and align marketing strategy with measurable business outcomes.Earlier in his career, Lamelza served as Chief Executive Officer of Team Media, helping grow the company into one of the fastest-growing web services firms in the United States prior to its acquisition in 2007. Throughout his career, he has worked with organizations ranging from local businesses and nonprofit organizations to higher education institutions and enterprise-level companies, helping develop growth strategies focused on customer acquisition, market positioning, and long-term business success. He is also the architect of the Incend Media Growth Framework™ , a strategic model designed to help organizations align visibility, customer acquisition, and growth initiatives in today's rapidly evolving digital environment.As Chief Executive Partner, Lamelza will focus on company strategy, partner development, client success, and the continued evolution of Incend Media's marketing and growth services.Lamason joins Incend Media's leadership collective as Chief Marketing Partner with nearly twenty-five years of experience spanning destination marketing, hospitality, tourism, brand strategy, and customer acquisition. Most recently, she spent nearly twelve years with The Walt Disney Company, where she served as Senior Manager of Marketing Strategy for Walt Disney World's Domestic Sales Division, leading Disney's Distribution Marketing Strategy team, directing multi-million-dollar marketing initiatives, and representing Disney globally as Chairperson of Visit Orlando's Global Marketing Committee.Her leadership contributed to major initiatives, including the Disney Springs rebrand and the launch of Pandora – The World of Avatar. Prior to Disney, she held leadership roles in agency and hospitality marketing, managing international portfolios spanning more than fifteen countries and developing integrated campaigns across diverse consumer and business markets.As Chief Marketing Partner, Lamason will help guide marketing strategy, brand development, customer acquisition initiatives, campaign planning, and growth-focused marketing programs for Incend Media and its clients."As marketing continues evolving, organizations need more than visibility alone," said Lamason. "They need a clear strategy that connects brand, customer experience, content, and customer acquisition. The most successful organizations are those that create consistency across every touchpoint while remaining adaptable to changing market conditions."Manol joins Incend Media's leadership collective as Chief Operations Partner following a distinguished career that includes fifteen years with the United States Department of Defense. During her tenure, she served in leadership roles across the Army's Program Executive Offices and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, overseeing acquisition policy, enterprise budgeting, strategic planning, and large-scale operational initiatives.Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at JANSON, helping lead complex operational programs and organizational initiatives requiring exceptional accountability, execution, and strategic oversight.As Chief Operations Partner, Manol will focus on operational excellence, process optimization, organizational scalability, and client service delivery as Incend Media continues expanding its capabilities and partnerships.The leadership collective is further strengthened through Incend Media's collaboration with Your Executive Partner, a fractional leadership organization founded by Lamason that provides executive-level expertise to growing businesses. The relationship reflects Incend Media's commitment to bringing together experienced leaders and specialized expertise to better serve clients navigating growth and change.Together, the leadership team spans strategic hubs in Springfield, Charlotte, Dallas, and Orlando, bringing experience from marketing, hospitality, higher education, government, communications, technology, and business leadership."One of our greatest strengths is the breadth of experience represented across our leadership team," said Lamelza. "By combining expertise in growth strategy, marketing leadership, and operational excellence, we can help organizations build stronger foundations for long-term growth."The leadership expansion is part of a broader evolution underway at Incend Media, including the launch of a new website, updated brand identity, expanded service offerings, and the formal introduction of the Incend Media Growth Framework™.About Incend MediaIncend Media is a strategic marketing and growth company helping organizations improve visibility, strengthen trust, and accelerate growth in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Built around a partner-led collective of experienced leaders in growth strategy, marketing, operations, communications, branding, content development, and technology, the company helps businesses align the systems that influence discoverability, customer acquisition, brand authority, operational clarity, and long-term performance.Combining expertise in marketing strategy, search visibility, advertising, websites, content development, analytics, AI-driven discoverability, and growth consulting, Incend Media serves clients nationwide while leveraging strategic hubs across the United States.For more information, visit incendmedia.com.

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