FRCSW Employees Win Award

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) leadership proudly recognized Mr. Hai Nguyen and Mr. Claude Fitzsimmons with the Golden Wrench Award for their exceptional technical expertise and unwavering commitment to mission readiness.

During a critical field repair effort at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, Mr. Nguyen led the successful repair of three F/A-18F Super Hornets assigned to VFA-122 by developing and executing an innovative staggered assembly line workflow that streamlined structural repairs, non-destructive inspections, and complex curing processes. His strategic approach reduced the projected maintenance timeline from seven weeks to just four, rapidly returning aircraft to the Fleet. His initiative, ingenuity, and dedication exemplify the professionalism and innovation that define FRCSW, directly strengthening the Navy's ability to deliver mission ready aircraft to the Sailors and Marines who stand ready to fight and win whenever and wherever called upon.

Mr. Claude Fitzsimmons was recognized for his outstanding technical excellence, versatility, and commitment to developing the next generation of aviation maintenance professionals. Supporting multiple aircraft platforms (F/A-18A-D, MV-22B, and CV-22B), Fitzsimmons consistently delivers exceptional results whether supporting operations locally or while deployed. Beyond his technical expertise, his commitment to mentoring and training fellow electricians has strengthened the capabilities of the workforce, ensuring FRCSW remains prepared to meet evolving operational demands. His dedication to excellence, teamwork, and mission accomplishment reinforces the command's commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and mission-ready aircraft that provide our Navy and Marine Corps warfighters the decisive advantage needed to fight and win in any battle.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!