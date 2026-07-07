WebsitesDoneForYou.com Opens Regional Enrollment for SBA Vendor Website Initiative

WebsitesDoneForYou.com opens regional enrollment for its SBA Vendor Website Initiative, providing procurement-focused website infrastructure for qualified SBA-certified small businesses.

Procurement-focused website program begins accepting qualified SBA-certified businesses through a limited regional intake phase.

Our objective is to make it easier for SBA-certified businesses to launch professional websites through transparent infrastructure, clear pricing, and client ownership.” — Demetrius Dick, Director of Growth for WebsitesDoneForYou.com

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebsitesDoneForYou.com , the procurement-focused website division powered by WebDaddy Pro , today announced the opening of regional enrollment for its SBA Vendor Website Initiative . The program is designed to enable eligible Small Business Administration (SBA) certified businesses to establish professional, procurement-focused websites that strengthen their online presence and support business development with government agencies, prime contractors, and teaming partners.The initiative is available to qualifying SBA-certified businesses, including Woman-Owned Small Businesses (WOSB), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Businesses (EDWOSB), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB), HUBZone-certified businesses, and other eligible SBA small business programs.A DIFFERENT APPROACH TO WEB DEVELOPMENTWebDaddy Pro developed the initiative around an infrastructure-first business model rather than the traditional web design agency model.Instead of charging qualified participants traditional custom website design fees, the company sponsors the design and development of procurement-focused websites while providing the hosting infrastructure that powers them. The goal is to reduce upfront costs for eligible businesses while establishing long-term hosting relationships built on transparent pricing."Our objective is to make it easier for SBA-certified businesses to launch professional websites without the significant upfront investment that custom web development often requires," said Demetrius Dick, Director of Growth for WebsitesDoneForYou.com. "By focusing on infrastructure and hosting services, we're able to sponsor the initial design while providing clients with clear pricing and full ownership of their account."CLIENT OWNERSHIP FROM DAY ONEA key feature of the initiative is its client ownership model.Participating businesses establish and retain ownership of their hosting account and administrative credentials from the beginning of the project. WebsitesDoneForYou.com designs, develops, and maintains each website using delegated administrative access, allowing clients to retain control of their hosting environment, account credentials, and website assets.This approach is intended to provide long-term flexibility and help businesses avoid vendor lock-in.PROCUREMENT-FOCUSED WEBSITE FRAMEWORKEach website is built around information commonly reviewed by government buyers, contracting professionals, prime contractors, and teaming partners when evaluating potential vendors.Depending on each participant's certifications and business profile, websites may include:- SBA certification designations- Company overview and core capabilities- Downloadable Capability Statement- UEI and CAGE Code information- Primary and secondary NAICS and PSC codes- Contact forms and inquiry options- Mobile-responsive design- Secure hosting infrastructureMost websites are deployed within approximately seven to ten business days after all required onboarding information has been received.TRANSPARENT PROGRAM PRICINGQualified participants do not pay traditional upfront custom website design fees through the initiative.Current program pricing includes:- Custom website design and development: Sponsored for qualified participants- Technical deployment: $299 one-time- Managed hosting: Starting at $17.95 per month- Domain registration, renewal, or transfer: Starting at $21.99 per year, depending on the participant's existing domain and registration requirementsComplete pricing and program details are provided before enrollment, so businesses understand the full cost structure before making a participation decision.REGIONAL INTAKE NOW OPENTo provide personalized onboarding and implementation support, WebsitesDoneForYou.com is accepting applications through a regional intake process. Availability may vary by region based on current implementation capacity.Eligible SBA-certified businesses interested in learning more about the initiative, reviewing eligibility requirements, or requesting additional information are encouraged to visit WebsitesDoneForYou.com/sba.About WebsitesDoneForYou.comWebsitesDoneForYou.com is the procurement-focused website division powered by WebDaddy Pro. The company delivers procurement-ready website infrastructure for SBA-certified businesses through sponsored custom website development, secure hosting services, transparent pricing, and a client-first ownership model that gives businesses control of their hosting accounts and digital assets from day one.

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