Single Cup Launches Commercially Compostable Coffee Pods As Plastic-Free July Kicks Off

Hurricane Coffee and Tea's Category 5 dark roast, one of three new commercially compostable coffee pod lines launched by Single Cup Coffee.

BPI-certified pods from Hurricane Coffee & Tea, Yummy Coffee, and Authentic Donut Shop brands now available on Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com

These products reflect a clear focus: advancing materials and pushing single-serve coffee forward, without asking consumers to compromise.” — Tim Cook, Founder of Single Cup Coffee

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single Cup Coffee today announced the online launch of new commercially compostable coffee pod lines across three brands: Hurricane Coffee and Tea, Yummy Coffee, and Authentic Donut Shop. The launch coincides with Plastic-Free July, the global campaign that encourages millions of participants each year to try lower-impact swaps in their everyday routines. Made from plant-based BPI-certified materials, each pod breaks down without leaving petroleum plastic waste behind. The products are priced in line with standard K-Cup offerings, removing the cost barrier typically associated with sustainable upgrades.

THE SINGLE-SERVE COFFEE SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGE

Single-serve coffee is one of the fastest-growing segments in the beverage industry, and material science within the category continues to evolve. As consumer awareness of packaging waste and materials grows, so does demand for new solutions that better balance convenience, performance, and environmental impact. Single Cup Coffee's new pods give coffee drinkers an easy way to make the kind of lower-impact swaps encouraged by the Plastic-Free July movement. Each pod is certified commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), the leading compostability standard in North America, and is also PFAS-free.

"These pods reflect a clear focus: advancing materials and pushing single-serve coffee forward, without asking consumers to compromise," said Tim Cook, Founder of Single Cup Coffee. "We're proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the category, and to offer our new products at the same price as traditional pods."

WHAT MAKES SINGLE CUP COFFEE PODS DIFFERENT

The pods share a consistent foundation across all three brands: BPI-certified commercially compostable, plant-based materials, PFAS-free construction, and compatibility with widely used brewing systems. They are engineered to break down in commercial composting environments and landfills - with no petroleum plastic waste left behind. All blends are made with 100% Arabica or Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans and the pods' patented construction features more brewing space to deliver upgraded brewing performance, great flavor, and balanced profiles.

MEET THE BRANDS

Authentic Donut Shop delivers a classic, smooth, nostalgic coffee experience using high-grown 100% Arabica beans known for natural sweetness and balanced flavor. Designed to be a satisfying everyday go-to, it's coffee that's easy to love.

Yummy Coffee is made for the coffee lover who wants great taste and good vibes. Playful blends include both flavored and traditional options made from 100% Arabica beans. This coffee is easygoing, high impact, and very Yummy.

Hurricane Coffee and Tea tells a story with every blend. The expressive lineup uses 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified beans from progressive farms worldwide, pairing great taste with responsible sourcing. The offering spans flavored, origin, and seasonal varieties.

"We've built Hurricane around people, stories, and places. It's great coffee that doesn't come at the expense of the communities and environments behind it," said Christian Hosking, Founder of Hurricane Coffee and Tea. "Plastic-Free July is exactly the kind of moment that gets people to try something new, and we wanted a compostable pod ready for anyone who's looking to make that change."

AVAILABILITY

The commercially compostable pod lines are available now on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Walmart.com, Target.com, OfficeDepot.com, Newegg.com and more.

ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE

Based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Single Cup Coffee develops and markets coffee brands in single-serve pod formats. Its newly launched commercially compostable pod lines are crafted from BPI-certified, PFAS-free materials that deliver exceptional taste in a more sustainable package. Their coffee is roasted by an award-winning international partner that relies on Bullfrog Power, a green electricity initiative. Single Cup Coffee is committed to innovation in the single-serve coffee category without compromising on quality or convenience.

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