Joint Statement on the Launch of FTA Negotiations between Canada and Türkiye

CANADA, July 7 - “On the occasion of the meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the margins of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye on July 7, 2026, the Leaders are pleased to announce the launch of Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between Canada and Türkiye.

In early June 2026, Trade Ministers Bolat and Sidhu issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on Economic Partnership, which announced the launch of exploratory discussions toward a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA). That announcement reflected the shared ambition and recognition of the potential to further deepen the economic partnership between Canada and Türkiye.

Canada and Türkiye are taking the next step by formally announcing the launch of negotiations toward a comprehensive, modern, and mutually beneficial FTA. Closer economic cooperation will support economic growth, support job creation, enhance competitiveness, strengthen supply chains, and help our businesses succeed in an increasingly dynamic global economy.

In the coming months, the technical teams from both countries will undertake the necessary work to define the scope and ambition of the agreement and prepare for the first round of negotiations. Both governments look forward to working together to advance a high-quality agreement that strengthens the Canada–Türkiye partnership and creates new opportunities for prosperity for businesses, workers and people in both countries.”