Mohammed VI, Niani Join Global Fleet on the Hudson

NEW YORK – Warships from Morocco and Senegal took their place in the multinational fleet assembled along the Hudson River July 4 as the reviewing ship transited the formation during International Naval Review 250.

The formal review brought together more than 35 U.S. and international naval vessels representing 15 nations along the Hudson. The Royal Moroccan Navy frigate RMNS Mohammed VI and Senegalese Navy offshore patrol vessel Niani were the two African warships in the review, placing African sailors, maritime capability and national colors within the global fleet honoring the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The review highlighted African maritime participation within a multinational fleet, with ships from Morocco and Senegal joined by naval leaders and representatives from five additional African nations. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet work with both navies through exercises, training, port visits and professional exchanges that build trust, improve interoperability and strengthen the ability to operate together.

RMNS Mohammed VI brought the reach and endurance of a modern frigate to the Hudson River formation. Niani’s voyage marked a significant long-range deployment for the Senegalese Navy and demonstrated the crew’s ability to sustain an offshore patrol vessel thousands of miles from home. The two ships illustrated the operational readiness required to deploy and operate far from home as part of a multinational formation.

Morocco and Senegal were also represented by national and naval delegations. Naval and senior-level delegations from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, along with representatives from Equatorial Guinea and Kenya, broadened the African presence in New York. Together, the seven nations brought maritime perspectives from North, West, Central and East Africa to International Naval Review 250.

Their participation built on cooperation through African Lion, Cutlass Express, FLEETEX 250 and the African Maritime Forces Summit.

During the review, Mohammed VI and Niani became the most visible expression of that broader cooperation: African warships and crews operating far from home as part of a multinational naval formation on the Hudson, supported by a seven-nation African presence spanning the continent.

The formal naval review ran from 7:15 to 9 a.m. July 4. International Naval Review 250 continues through July 8 with ship tours, professional exchanges, senior-leader engagements, military performances and community events across the New York metropolitan area.

About U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa / U.S. Sixth Fleet

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa. For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. Headquartered in Naples, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.

About International Naval Review 250

International Naval Review 250 is a multinational maritime gathering hosted by the U.S. Navy in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3 through July 8, 2026, as the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary. The event brings together U.S. and international naval forces, coast guards, aircraft, tall ships and maritime partners to celebrate America’s maritime heritage and highlight the relationships that support maritime security, economic prosperity and freedom of the seas. Public events include the International Naval Review, an international aerial review, ship tours, military performances and community engagements throughout the New York metropolitan area. For the latest publicly releasable INR 250 information and event schedules, visit www.navy.mil/Navy-250/Events/INR-2026/