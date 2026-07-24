Moroccan commando leader reflects enduring U.S.-Morocco partnership and Marine Corps education

TANGIER, Morocco (July 23, 2026) -- The relationship between Morocco and the United States has been carried forward for nearly 250 years by diplomats\, military leaders\, service members and institutions that turned early friendship into enduring cooperation.

During the African Maritime Forces Summit, Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, traveled to Tangier on July 23 to meet with Commodore Mounir Tamim, Commandant of the Royal Moroccan Navy Diving School. The maritime leaders met to further build their relationship and discuss the complexities of maritime security under the summit’s theme of "Innovation and Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Security." For Commodore Tamim, that relationship is both personal and professional. His career includes attendance at two major U.S. Marine Corps professional military education programs: Expeditionary Warfare School and Command & Staff College.

Those schools are part of a deep Marine Corps tradition that links amphibious operations, expeditionary leadership, military planning, and naval integration. For generations, Marine officers and international partners have studied decision-making and operations across multiple domains to lead under uncertainty and apply judgment in complex operating environments.

“Professional military education develops more than individual leaders; it creates a shared professional understanding that partners can draw on years later. Commodore Tamim’s experience shows how education, trust, and sustained engagement strengthen both our forces and the enduring U.S.-Morocco relationship,” said Maj. Gen. Shipley.

The Marine Corps has an illustrious history of amphibious operations that extends beyond just the movement from ship to shore. Amphibious operations connect maritime and land forces, allowing units to adapt to changing conditions and make sound decisions when time and information are limited—habits that also support coastal defense, commando operations, and broader regional security.

As the African Maritime Forces Summit brought African maritime leaders and international partners together in Morocco, this engagement in Tangier offered a clear example of how deep military ties become practical cooperation. The story is not only about one officer’s education; it is about an enduring partnership between Morocco and the United States, strengthened through history, professional respect, and follow-through.