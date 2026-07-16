OmicsBox 4.0 Moves Omics Data Analysis to the Cloud And Adds AI-Powered Discovery

New OmicsBox Release Out Now

OmicsBox 4.0 adds cloud integration, advanced transcriptomics tools like gene co-expression, and AI-powered summaries for faster omics data interpretation.

With OmicsBox 4.0, the cloud does the heavy lifting and AI makes the results speak, so scientists spend their time on discovery, not on setup.” — Dr. Stefan Götz, CEO

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioBam Bioinformatics has released OmicsBox 4.0, a major update to its no-code bioinformatics platform for advanced omics data analysis. OmicsBox helps non-technical researchers turn complex biological datasets, such as genome, transcriptome, or microbiome datasets, into results they can interpret. The new release moves more of this analysis into the cloud, adds new transcriptomics and functional workflows, and introduces AI-powered summaries that help researchers understand all their results faster.The major addition in this release is its deep cloud integration, CloudSync . Over thirty data-intensive bioinformatics tools now run completely independently in the cloud, in a scalable and secure way, so researchers do not have to worry about compute capacity or complex configurations. CloudSync also provides secure, optional storage for when local options are limited or additional backup and sharing are required. Analyses are launched from OmicsBox as before and now continue running remotely after the program is closed, with results ready when the work completes. Comprehensive monitoring lists task details, including parameters and input and output data sizes, and streams logs in real time, so long runs are easy and transparent to follow.Apart from these technological advances, OmicsBox 4.0 also enhances its transcriptomics and functional analysis capabilities. Gene Co-expression Network analysis integrates module detection, gene network charts, and module-trait correlation detection, for studies where groups of co-regulated genes matter more than just a list of ranked genes. New AI-powered analysis summaries give comprehensive explanations that support the interpretation of many of the available results, such as functional enrichments, taxonomic classifications, and time-course analysis, among many others."This release is a real milestone for us, because it separates the heavy computing from the interpretation of results," said Stefan Götz, CEO of BioBam. "We wanted researchers to run demanding analyses in the cloud without losing sight of what is happening, and to explore and interpret their results interactively at the same time. CloudSync and the new AI summaries are important steps in that direction."About OmicsBox:OmicsBox is a leading bioinformatics software platform designed for end-to-end analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, and metagenomes. This user-friendly desktop application is efficient and powerful, enabling researchers to uncover valuable biological insights from complex omics data.Trusted by top private and public research institutions worldwide, OmicsBox simplifies the processing of large datasets and streamlines the analysis workflow. Its modular structure provides tailored tools and functions for diverse analyses, including de novo genome assembly, genetic variation analysis, differential expression analysis, and taxonomic classification of microbiome data. OmicsBox also supports functional interpretation and offers rich data visualization.OmicsBox is compatible with standard PCs and laptops running Windows, Linux, or Mac, offering a seamless experience right out of the box.About BioBam:BioBam is a leading bioinformatics company specializing in innovative software solutions designed to accelerate genomics research. Committed to developing user-friendly and powerful tools, BioBam simplifies complex data analysis, enabling researchers to focus on interpreting results and uncovering new insights. By bridging the gap between state-of-the-art bioinformatics and applied genomics research, BioBam transforms intricate analytical processes into intuitive, interactive tasks that drive scientific discovery and innovation.

OmicsBox In One Minute

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.